Royals phase out ‘GordoNation’ and introduce a new fan section at Kauffman Stadium

GordoNation is no more.
On Thursday, the Royals announced a new fan section called “The Keep at Kauffman Stadium,” and the team confirmed “GordoNation” has been discontinued.
According to the Royals, “The Keep at Kauffman Stadium” will be “the first ever fan focused, fan driven, fan section” at the stadium. It will be located in Section 203, which is in left-center field near the Miller Lite Fountain Bar.
“GordoNation,” named after left fielder Alex Gordon, debuted in 2013 when the Royals replaced the “Frenchy Quarter,” which was dedicated to fans of former outfielder Jeff Francoeur. Fans who purchased a “GordoNation” ticket for select Thursday home games received a special T-shirt and a seat in a section dedicated to Gordon.
Tickets to “The Keep,” as the new section has been nicknamed, will be for games that are played on various days of the week. It is part of a ticket package that covers 15 games (April 13, 27; May 10, 24; June 6, 11, 21; July 2, 13, 29; Aug. 13, 17, 30; Sept. 14, 28).
Members will receive a “The Keep” T-shirt, dress socks, baseball cap and koozie, as well as sunglasses that have a built-in bottle opener. The Royals said fans who purchase the 15-game package also “will have access to Royals Charities volunteer opportunities as well as other unique experiences built for the most loyal fans.”
The ticket package will be available for purchase at FanFest, which begins Friday at the Kansas City Convention Center, or starting Saturday at royals.com/thekeep.
