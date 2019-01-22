One Royals’ projection for 2019 shows improvement, but by how many wins?

Major-league baseball victory total projections are starting to pop up and there’s good and bad news for the Royals.
The good? One online betting outfit has the Royals making improvement from last year’s 58-104 record that matched the second-worst in franchise history.
The bad? The 69.5 over/under victory total set by Betonline.AG would leave the Royals in fourth place in the AL Central.
The Royals’ over/under trails the Indians (90.5), Twins (84.5) and White Sox (75.5) and is slightly above the Tigers (67.5).
The Indians won the weak Central at 91-71 in 2018, followed by the Twins 78-84, Tigers 64-98, White Sox 62-100 and Royals.
Last season provided extreme records in the AL with the World Series champion Red Sox finishing 108-54 and the Orioles at 47-115, 61 games behind Boston in the AL East.
The online service sees a closer race in 2019, setting the Red Sox victory total at 95.5 and the Orioles at 60.5.
Best odds to win the 2019 World Series belong to the Red Sox and Yankees. The bottom four teams on that list: Tigers, Royals, Marlins and Orioles.
