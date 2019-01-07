Kelvin Herrera is back in the Royals’ division, per reports

Kelvin Herrera will be a frequent visitor to Kauffman Stadium over the next couple of seasons.

Albeit in an opposing uniform.

Herrera, a longtime member of the Royals’ bullpen, signed a two-year contract with the division rival Chicago White Sox on Monday, according to multiple reports. The agreement will pay him $18 million for two seasons, with a vesting option for a third year, an ESPN report said.

The Royals are scheduled to play host to the White Sox 10 times in 2019, including the initial three games of the season. Kauffman Stadium hosts opening day on March 28.

Herrera will be facing a handful of former teammates. He resided in the Royals bullpen for parts of eight seasons, the initial member in the vaunted “HDH” sequence in Kansas City’s playoff seasons. He compiled a 2.75 earned-run average over 442 games with the Royals and served as the closer for two years.

The Royals traded him to Washington last June for three minor-league players — infielder Kelvin Gutierrez, pitcher Yohanse Morel and center fielder Blake Perkins.

Herrera underwent season-ending foot surgery in September, leaving his status in doubt for opening day.