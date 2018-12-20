Royals

Who is your choice? Yordano Ventura, Bo Jackson among 11 on Royals Hall of Fame ballot

By Blair Kerkhoff

December 20, 2018 01:16 PM

Who is the next member of the Royals’ Hall of Fame?

Johnny Damon?

Bo Jackson?

Yordano Ventura?

They’re among 11 players who are eligible for the honor and appear on a fan balloting that opens today at www.royals.com/hofvote.

The ballot includes players from several eras of the Royals’ 50-year history. Ventura, the right-handed pitcher from the 2014 and 2015 World Series teams who died in a car accident after three full seasons in baseball, is the most recent player to be considered.

An original Royal, pitcher Al Fitzmorris, is on the ballot. So are outfielder Al Cowens and third baseman Kevin Seitzer.

The fans’ voice will be part of the panel that includes all living members of the Royals Hall of Fame, some Royals Board of Directors, media members and members of the Royals’ front office.

Any candidate receiving 75 percent of the vote will be elected and inducted in 2019. It takes 10 percent of the vote to remain eligible for the next balloting.

To be initially eligible, players must have been active for the Royals for at least three seasons and have had a minimum of 1,500 plate appearances or 300 innings pitched.

The players on the ballot:

P Jeremy Affeldt (2002-2006)

C John Buck (2004-2009)

P Bruce Chen (2009-2014)

OF Al Cowens (1974-79)

OF Johnny Damon (1995-2000)

OF David DeJesus (2004-2009)

P Al Fitzmorris (1969-75)

OF/DH Raul Ibanez (2001-03, 2014)

OF Bo Jackson (1986-1990)

3B Kevin Seitzer (1986-1991)

P Yordano Ventura (2013-2016)

