Best defensive AND offensive catcher? Salvador Perez’s peers think so

Four days after winning the pinnacle defensive award at his position, Royals catcher Salvador Perez is taking home the top offensive honor, too.
Perez was named the Silver Slugger Award winner for American League catchers, his second time being selected for an honor reserved for the best hitter at each position.
Perez, who previously won in 2016, is only the third Royals player with multiple Silver Slugger awards on his resume, joining George Brett and Willie Wilson. The recognition was established in 1980.
In a season delayed by a knee injury, Perez, 28, still hit 27 home runs and drove in 80 runs, both equaling his career-best totals. He led all catchers in baseball in home runs. His 50 extra-base hits bested all American League backstops. He finished with a .235 average and .713 on-base-plus-slugging percentage.
On Sunday, Perez won his fifth Gold Glove Award.
Ten Royals have won the Silver Slugger Award. Most recently, Eric Hosmer took home the honor in 2017. The recognition derives from a vote of MLB managers and coaches in each league. They are not allowed to vote for players on their own teams.
