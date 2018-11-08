Best defensive AND offensive catcher? Salvador Perez’s peers think so

Four days after winning the pinnacle defensive award at his position, Royals catcher Salvador Perez is taking home the top offensive honor, too.

Perez was named the Silver Slugger Award winner for American League catchers, his second time being selected for an honor reserved for the best hitter at each position.

Perez, who previously won in 2016, is only the third Royals player with multiple Silver Slugger awards on his resume, joining George Brett and Willie Wilson. The recognition was established in 1980.

In a season delayed by a knee injury, Perez, 28, still hit 27 home runs and drove in 80 runs, both equaling his career-best totals. He led all catchers in baseball in home runs. His 50 extra-base hits bested all American League backstops. He finished with a .235 average and .713 on-base-plus-slugging percentage.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

On Sunday, Perez won his fifth Gold Glove Award.

Ten Royals have won the Silver Slugger Award. Most recently, Eric Hosmer took home the honor in 2017. The recognition derives from a vote of MLB managers and coaches in each league. They are not allowed to vote for players on their own teams.

Don't have a KC Star subscription? Help support our sports coverage If you already subscribe to The Star, thanks for your support. If not, our digital sports-only subscription is just $30 per year. It's your ticket to everything sports in Kansas City ... and beyond, and helps us produce sports coverage like this. CLICK TO SUBSCRIBE