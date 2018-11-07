A few days after winning his sixth Gold Glove award, Kansas City Royals outfielder Alex Gordon has taken home another honor, the Wilson defensive player of the year.
Royals

More outlets recognize Royals outfielder Alex Gordon’s top-rate defense

By Sam McDowell

smcdowell@kcstar.com

November 07, 2018 07:06 PM

Royals outfielder Alex Gordon has garnered recognition for his defense from yet another source.

Wilson Sporting Goods named Gordon its defensive player of the year among all left fielders, it announced Wednesday. It’s the third time that Wilson has selected Gordon as baseball’s best defensive left fielder, an honor that encompasses the entire major leagues, not solely the American League. He previously won the award in 2017 and 2014.

Gordon, 34, also received the Rawlings Gold Glove on Sunday, his sixth time earning that distinction. He compiled a 1.0 defensive WAR (wins above replacement) via Baseball Reference in 2018, his best number in the category since 2014. He had nine outfield assists, his most since 2013, and he was credited with 18 defensive runs saved, the leader among left fielders.

Unlike the Gold Glove award, Wilson selects its winners based on a mathematical formula that utilizes a combination of defensive statistics and advanced metrics, along with data collected by experts working for Inside Edge, a baseball scouting service.

Sam McDowell

Sam McDowell covers Sporting Kansas City, the Royals, Chiefs and sports enterprise for The Star

