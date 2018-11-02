Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Brandon Maurer pitches in the tenth inning during Wednesday’s baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on September 12, 2018 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Brandon Maurer pitches in the tenth inning during Wednesday’s baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on September 12, 2018 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Brandon Maurer pitches in the tenth inning during Wednesday’s baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on September 12, 2018 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com

Royals

After a 7.89 ERA over two seasons, Brandon Maurer is no longer a Royal

By Blair Kerkhoff

bkerkhoff@kcstar.com

November 02, 2018 02:08 PM

Royals right-handed reliever Brandon Maurer has elected to become a free agent instead of accepting an outright assignment to Class AAA Omaha.

Maurer went 0-4 with a 7.76 ERA in 37 appearances for the Royals in 2018. He arrived in Kansas City in July 2017 in a trade with the Padres that also brought pitchers Ryan Buchter and Trevor Cahill.

The Royals were in the playoff hunt at the time, but the trade, that sent Matt Strahm among others to San Diego, didn’t pay off.

Maurer was 2-2 with an 8.10 ERA in 26 games for the Royals in 2017.

The Royals announced several other moves on Friday.

Don't have a KC Star subscription? Help support our sports coverage

If you already subscribe to The Star, thanks for your support. If not, our digital sports-only subscription is just $30 per year. It's your ticket to everything sports in Kansas City ... and beyond, and helps us produce sports coverage like this.

Outfielder Paulo Orlando and infielder Ramon Torres were sent outright to Class AAA and will become minor-league free agents.

Three others have been reinstated from the 60-day disabled list: infielder Cheslor Cuthbert, outfielder Jorge Soler and right-handed pitcher Jesse Hahn.

The Royals have 37 players on their major-league roster.

Blair Kerkhoff

Blair Kerkhoff covers the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals and college sports for The Star.

  Comments  