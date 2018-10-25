These two Royals are up for yet another Gold Glove award

Even after a 104-loss season, the Royals could take home some end-of-the-year awards.
Some familiar ones.
Catcher Salvador Perez and left fielder Alex Gordon have been named finalists to win Gold Glove awards at their respective positions, Rawlings announced Thursday.
Gordon is already a five-time winner of the honor, and Perez has four Gold Gloves on his mantle.
The winners will be announced Nov. 4 during an 8 p.m. episode of Baseball Tonight. The Royals are the only American League team to win at least one Gold Glove in each of the past seven years.
Gordon, 34, continues to perform at a high level defensively. He compiled a 1.0 defensive WAR (wins above replacement) via Baseball Reference, his best number since 2014, when he won his fourth consecutive defensive award. He later won again in 2017.
Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner and Red Sox Andrew Benintendi are the other two finalists in left field.
Perez is looking to regain the title at catcher. He won four straight Gold Gloves from 2013-16 but did not take home the honor last season. He did not make an error this year, only the seventh catcher since 1913 to make at least 96 starts without one. Cleveland’s Yan Games and Houston’s Martin Maldonado are also finalists at catcher.
