Memorial services for former Royals pitcher Marty Pattin set for Sunday, Monday in Illinois, then Thursday at KU

A celebration of life for former Kansas City Royals pitcher and University of Kansas baseball coach Marty Pattin will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., Thursday, in the Naismith Room on the second floor of Allen Fieldhouse, KU officials have confirmed.
Pattin, a major league All-Star in 1971 who won 114 games in a career that spanned 13 seasons, died Wednesday in his sleep while visiting friends in his hometown of Charleston, Ill. He was 75.
Pattin pitched for the Royals from 1974-80 and also for the California Angels, Seattle Pilots, Milwaukee Brewers and Boston Red Sox. He had lived in Lawrence since 1982 when he accepted a job as head baseball coach at KU where he led the Jayhawks from 1982-87.
Services and burial for Pattin will be held Sunday and Monday in Illinois. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m., on Sunday in Baker Gymnasium at Charleston High School. Services celebrating his life will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Adams Funeral Chapel in Charleston. Burial will follow at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in Mattoon, Ill.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Pattin’s honor may be made to the Charleston High School/Marty Pattin Scholarship Fund or Perry-Lecompton High School/Marty Pattin Scholarship Fund to establish future scholarships at Charleston High School and Perry-Lecompton High School. Pattin’s obituary is available online at the Adams Funeral Chapel website.
