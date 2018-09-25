Royals will give fans a shot to win their season tickets by hitting a homer at the K

Think you’ve got what it takes to hit a home run at Kauffman Stadium? If you plan on buying season tickets for the Royals’ 2019 season, you’ll get the opportunity.
The Royals announced Tuesday that fans who buy or renew an 80-, 41-, and 21-game package by Oct. 26 will have a chance to hit a home run for their seats.
On Nov. 1, eligible season-ticket holder will have the chance to go on the field at Kauffman Stadium and take swings at five pitches from a pitching machine. Hit a home run and the fan will win his or her seat for the 2019 season (capped at $10,000 in value).
Helmets and wood bats will be provided, so aluminum bats won’t be used. However, a “proxy” can take the swings for the season-ticket holder.
In addition to the home-run contest, season-ticket holders who sign up or renew by that date will get free parking in March, April and May. That’s 28 of the team’s 81 games at Kauffman Stadium.
You can find more information here, including a special bobblehead that will be given away.
