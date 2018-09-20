Royals starting pitcher Jorge Lopez (right) had a rough outing and was taken out of the game in the second inning on Thursday night in Detroit.
Royals

Royals get out-slugged by Tigers, lose fifth straight

The Associated Press

September 20, 2018 09:47 PM

Detroit

The Royals banged out 12 hits and scored eight runs against the Tigers. It wasn’t enough for victory on Thursday night.

Christin Stewart hit his first two big-league homers and drove in six runs, leading the Detroit Tigers past the Kansas City Royals 11-8.

Stewart, a September call-up playing in his 11th game, became the first Tigers rookie to drive in six runs in a game since Ryan Raburn had seven against the Chicago White Sox on July 25, 2007.

“I felt great before the game, but there are days you have a great BP and a terrible game, so I didn’t want to get too confident,” Stewart aid. “It was an awesome feeling, though.”

Six Tigers had at least two hits and Detroit snapped a seven-game home losing streak.

Kansas City lost its fifth straight despite hitting three doubles and four homers.

“We swung the bats well,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “We just didn’t pitch well.”

The Tigers led 9-5 after two innings as the teams combined for five home runs, six doubles, a triple and a double steal. By that point, both starting pitchers were gone. Kansas City’s Jorge Lopez (2-5) gave up seven runs without getting an out in the second.

“I was up from the first pitch I threw,” Lopez said. “The plan was to keep the ball down, but I couldn’t make pitches.”

Detroit’s Matthew Boyd allowed five runs while getting four outs.

Zac Reininger (1-0), the second of seven Detroit pitchers, picked up his first major-league victory.

Jorge Bonifacio gave the Royals the lead with a three-run homer off Boyd in the first, but the Tigers came back with four in the bottom of the inning. Stewart hit a two-run homer to right, and Nicholas Castellanos hit the next pitch to nearly the same spot.

Grayson Greiner made it 4-3 with a sacrifice fly later in the inning, and the runs kept coming in the second. Brian Goodwin gave the Royals a 5-4 lead with a two-run homer in the top of the inning, but Stewart made it five RBIs in two innings with a three-run home run in the Tigers’ second.

Glenn Sparkman replaced Lopez and gave up a triple to Castellanos and Victor Martinez’s RBI double before getting the first out of the second inning. Greiner picked up his second RBI with a two-out single, giving the Tigers a 9-5 lead.

Hunter Dozier hit a two-run homer off Reininger in the fourth, pulling the Royals within 9-7, but the next four relievers combined for 4 1/3 scoreless innings as Detroit maintained the lead into the ninth inning.

Stewart walked with the bases loaded in the seventh inning for his sixth RBI.

Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi homered off Shane Greene in the ninth to make it 11-8. It was Mondesi’s 11th homer of the season.

Alcides Escobar and Whit Merrifield each had three hits for the Royals.

Up next: The teams continue their four-game series on Friday night, with Ian Kennedy (2-8, 4.73) starting against Detroit’s Francisco Liriano (5-10, 4.54).

Tigers 11, Royals 8

Kansas City

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Merrifield dh

5

2

3

0

0

1

.303

Mondesi ss

5

1

2

1

0

1

.290

Dozier 1b

5

2

1

2

0

2

.236

Perez c

4

0

0

0

0

0

.232

Bonifacio rf

5

1

1

3

0

1

.234

Herrera 2b

5

0

1

0

0

0

.228

Escobar 3b

4

1

3

0

0

0

.224

Goodwin lf

4

1

1

2

0

2

.243

Phillips cf

4

0

0

0

0

2

.189

Totals

AB

8

12

8

0

9



Detroit

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Jones cf

4

2

2

0

1

0

.213

Stewart lf

4

2

2

6

1

0

.256

Castellanos rf

4

2

2

1

1

0

.299

Martinez dh

5

1

2

1

0

0

.249

Adduci 1b

5

1

0

0

0

2

.265

Rodriguez 3b

5

0

3

0

0

0

.217

Greiner c

1

0

1

2

2

0

.233

Reyes pr

0

1

0

0

0

0

.232

McCann c

1

0

0

0

0

0

.215

Lugo 2b

4

1

0

0

0

1

.194

Kozma ss

4

1

2

1

0

0

.189

Totals

37

11

14

11

5

3



Kansas City

320

200

001

8

12

1

Detroit

450

000

20x

11

14

2

E—Herrera (1), Adduci (7), Rodriguez (10). LOB—Kansas City 7, Detroit 8. 2B—Merrifield (41), Herrera (13), Escobar (22), Martinez 2 (21), Rodriguez (7), Kozma (3). 3B—Castellanos (5). HR—Bonifacio (4), off Boyd; Goodwin (5), off Boyd; Dozier (10), off Reininger; Mondesi (11), off Greene; Stewart (1), off Lopez; Castellanos (22), off Lopez; Stewart (2), off Lopez. RBIs—Mondesi (31), Dozier 2 (32), Bonifacio 3 (23), Goodwin 2 (20), Stewart 6 (7), Castellanos (83), Martinez (54), Greiner 2 (12), Kozma (7). SB—Merrifield (37), Dozier (2). SF—Greiner.

Runners left in scoring position—Kansas City 4 (Perez, Herrera, Escobar, Phillips); Detroit 4 (Castellanos 2, Lugo, Kozma). RISP—Kansas City 2 for 10; Detroit 5 for 12.

Runners moved up—Adduci, Lugo. GIDP—Lugo.

DP—Kansas City 1 (Mondesi, Herrera, Dozier).

Kansas City

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Lopez, L, 2-5

1

8

7

7

0

0

30

5.03

Sparkman

4

4

2

2

1

1

55

4.86

Lively

1

0

0

0

1

0

18

6.49

Maurer

1

1

2

0

3

1

35

7.71

Peralta

1

1

0

0

0

1

14

3.99

Detroit

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Boyd

11/3

6

5

2

0

1

54

4.16

Reininger, W, 1-0

21/3

3

2

2

0

2

36

6.63

Farmer

11/3

1

0

0

0

1

16

4.34

Alcantara, H, 3

1

0

0

0

0

1

8

2.25

Wilson, H, 13

1

1

0

0

0

0

13

3.49

Jimenez

1

0

0

0

0

3

15

4.13

Greene

1

1

1

1

0

1

24

5.14

Lopez pitched to 3 batters in the 2nd.

Inherited runners-scored—Reininger 2-0. HBP—Greene (Perez). WP—Greene.

Umpires—Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T—3:12. A—20,282 (41,297).

