Royals get out-slugged by Tigers, lose fifth straight

The Royals banged out 12 hits and scored eight runs against the Tigers. It wasn’t enough for victory on Thursday night.
Christin Stewart hit his first two big-league homers and drove in six runs, leading the Detroit Tigers past the Kansas City Royals 11-8.
Stewart, a September call-up playing in his 11th game, became the first Tigers rookie to drive in six runs in a game since Ryan Raburn had seven against the Chicago White Sox on July 25, 2007.
“I felt great before the game, but there are days you have a great BP and a terrible game, so I didn’t want to get too confident,” Stewart aid. “It was an awesome feeling, though.”
Six Tigers had at least two hits and Detroit snapped a seven-game home losing streak.
Kansas City lost its fifth straight despite hitting three doubles and four homers.
“We swung the bats well,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “We just didn’t pitch well.”
The Tigers led 9-5 after two innings as the teams combined for five home runs, six doubles, a triple and a double steal. By that point, both starting pitchers were gone. Kansas City’s Jorge Lopez (2-5) gave up seven runs without getting an out in the second.
“I was up from the first pitch I threw,” Lopez said. “The plan was to keep the ball down, but I couldn’t make pitches.”
Detroit’s Matthew Boyd allowed five runs while getting four outs.
Zac Reininger (1-0), the second of seven Detroit pitchers, picked up his first major-league victory.
Jorge Bonifacio gave the Royals the lead with a three-run homer off Boyd in the first, but the Tigers came back with four in the bottom of the inning. Stewart hit a two-run homer to right, and Nicholas Castellanos hit the next pitch to nearly the same spot.
Grayson Greiner made it 4-3 with a sacrifice fly later in the inning, and the runs kept coming in the second. Brian Goodwin gave the Royals a 5-4 lead with a two-run homer in the top of the inning, but Stewart made it five RBIs in two innings with a three-run home run in the Tigers’ second.
Glenn Sparkman replaced Lopez and gave up a triple to Castellanos and Victor Martinez’s RBI double before getting the first out of the second inning. Greiner picked up his second RBI with a two-out single, giving the Tigers a 9-5 lead.
Hunter Dozier hit a two-run homer off Reininger in the fourth, pulling the Royals within 9-7, but the next four relievers combined for 4 1/3 scoreless innings as Detroit maintained the lead into the ninth inning.
Stewart walked with the bases loaded in the seventh inning for his sixth RBI.
Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi homered off Shane Greene in the ninth to make it 11-8. It was Mondesi’s 11th homer of the season.
Alcides Escobar and Whit Merrifield each had three hits for the Royals.
Up next: The teams continue their four-game series on Friday night, with Ian Kennedy (2-8, 4.73) starting against Detroit’s Francisco Liriano (5-10, 4.54).
Tigers 11, Royals 8
Kansas City
|AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Merrifield dh
5
2
3
0
0
1
.303
Mondesi ss
5
1
2
1
0
1
.290
Dozier 1b
5
2
1
2
0
2
.236
Perez c
4
0
0
0
0
0
.232
Bonifacio rf
5
1
1
3
0
1
.234
Herrera 2b
5
0
1
0
0
0
.228
Escobar 3b
4
1
3
0
0
0
.224
Goodwin lf
4
1
1
2
0
2
.243
Phillips cf
4
0
0
0
0
2
.189
Totals
|AB
8
12
8
0
9
Detroit
|AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Jones cf
4
2
2
0
1
0
.213
Stewart lf
4
2
2
6
1
0
.256
Castellanos rf
4
2
2
1
1
0
.299
Martinez dh
5
1
2
1
0
0
.249
Adduci 1b
5
1
0
0
0
2
.265
Rodriguez 3b
5
0
3
0
0
0
.217
Greiner c
1
0
1
2
2
0
.233
Reyes pr
0
1
0
0
0
0
.232
McCann c
1
0
0
0
0
0
.215
Lugo 2b
4
1
0
0
0
1
.194
Kozma ss
4
1
2
1
0
0
.189
Totals
|37
11
14
11
5
3
Kansas City
320
200
001
—
8
12
1
Detroit
450
000
20x
—
11
14
2
E—Herrera (1), Adduci (7), Rodriguez (10). LOB—Kansas City 7, Detroit 8. 2B—Merrifield (41), Herrera (13), Escobar (22), Martinez 2 (21), Rodriguez (7), Kozma (3). 3B—Castellanos (5). HR—Bonifacio (4), off Boyd; Goodwin (5), off Boyd; Dozier (10), off Reininger; Mondesi (11), off Greene; Stewart (1), off Lopez; Castellanos (22), off Lopez; Stewart (2), off Lopez. RBIs—Mondesi (31), Dozier 2 (32), Bonifacio 3 (23), Goodwin 2 (20), Stewart 6 (7), Castellanos (83), Martinez (54), Greiner 2 (12), Kozma (7). SB—Merrifield (37), Dozier (2). SF—Greiner.
Runners left in scoring position—Kansas City 4 (Perez, Herrera, Escobar, Phillips); Detroit 4 (Castellanos 2, Lugo, Kozma). RISP—Kansas City 2 for 10; Detroit 5 for 12.
Runners moved up—Adduci, Lugo. GIDP—Lugo.
DP—Kansas City 1 (Mondesi, Herrera, Dozier).
Kansas City
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Lopez, L, 2-5
1
8
7
7
0
0
30
5.03
Sparkman
4
4
2
2
1
1
55
4.86
Lively
1
0
0
0
1
0
18
6.49
Maurer
1
1
2
0
3
1
35
7.71
Peralta
1
1
0
0
0
1
14
3.99
Detroit
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Boyd
1
6
5
2
0
1
54
4.16
Reininger, W, 1-0
2
3
2
2
0
2
36
6.63
Farmer
1
1
0
0
0
1
16
4.34
Alcantara, H, 3
1
0
0
0
0
1
8
2.25
Wilson, H, 13
1
1
0
0
0
0
13
3.49
Jimenez
1
0
0
0
0
3
15
4.13
Greene
1
1
1
1
0
1
24
5.14
Lopez pitched to 3 batters in the 2nd.
Inherited runners-scored—Reininger 2-0. HBP—Greene (Perez). WP—Greene.
Umpires—Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T—3:12. A—20,282 (41,297).
