Jorge Lopez still sore after collision with Hunter Dozier: ‘That’s a strong boy’

When Royals’ right-hander Jorge Lopez awoke Saturday morning, he was still feeling the effects of a collision the night before with third baseman Hunter Dozier.
Lopez bruised a rib and left Friday’s game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in the fifth inning.
“When I tried to lean up, it hurt a little bit,” Lopez said of waking Saturday.
Lopez and Dozier ran into each other as they tried to field a chopper on the left side. On Saturday, Lopez had an MRI, which revealed the bruise but no other damage, manager Ned Yost said.
“(He’s) just going on tolerance,” Yost said.
Lopez hopes the pain subsides enough by Monday that he can throw a bullpen session.
“I’m feeling much better, but it’s still bother me when I am coughing,” Lopez said. “I can’t even laugh.”
That didn’t stop him from cracking a joke about Dozier.
“That’s a strong boy,” said Lopez, who is 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds. “He’s like 220, he’s 6-4. I’ve got no upper body.”
