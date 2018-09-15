Royals pitcher Jorge López exits game after collision with Hunter Dozier

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jorge López exited with a left rib contusion in the fifth inning of Friday night's August 14, 2018 game against the Minnesota Twins. López and third baseman Hunter Dozier collided chasing a pop up in the fourth.
Jorge Lopez still sore after collision with Hunter Dozier: ‘That’s a strong boy’

By Pete Grathoff

September 15, 2018 05:36 PM

When Royals’ right-hander Jorge Lopez awoke Saturday morning, he was still feeling the effects of a collision the night before with third baseman Hunter Dozier.

Lopez bruised a rib and left Friday’s game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in the fifth inning.

“When I tried to lean up, it hurt a little bit,” Lopez said of waking Saturday.

Lopez and Dozier ran into each other as they tried to field a chopper on the left side. On Saturday, Lopez had an MRI, which revealed the bruise but no other damage, manager Ned Yost said.

“(He’s) just going on tolerance,” Yost said.

Lopez hopes the pain subsides enough by Monday that he can throw a bullpen session.

“I’m feeling much better, but it’s still bother me when I am coughing,” Lopez said. “I can’t even laugh.”

That didn’t stop him from cracking a joke about Dozier.

“That’s a strong boy,” said Lopez, who is 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds. “He’s like 220, he’s 6-4. I’ve got no upper body.”

