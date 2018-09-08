Royals’ Class A team finishes sweep, advances to South Atlantic League title series

Daniel Lynch pitched four shutout innings and the Lexington Legends used a four-run eighth inning to break open Friday night’s South Atlantic League semifinal series and get a 6-0 win in Rome, Ga.
The Legends swept the three-game series and advanced to next week’s South Atlantic League Championship Series.
Lynch, who was chosen by the Royals with the 34th overall pick in this summer’s draft, allowed three hits and a walk while striking out three. Daniel Duarte threw three innings of one-hit ball and Janser Lara and Tad Ratliff each had a scoreless frame for the Legends.
Lexington right fielder Cal Jones opened the scoring with a solo homer in the third inning. An unearned run an inning later gave the Legends a 2-0 lead.
Kyle Isbel hit a one-out triple in the eighth inning and scored on a single by catcher MJ Melendez. After Melendez stole second, first baseman Nick Pratto walked. Left fielder Brewer Hicklen’s triple brought home both runners, and third baseman Manny Olloque’s double scored Hicklen to make it 6-0.
Here was the final out of the game:
And the reaction from the players:
The Legends advanced to face Lakewood in the championship series.
