Royals

Royals fall to Twins, drop third straight game

The Associated Press

September 07, 2018 10:57 PM

MINNEAPOLIS

Eddie Rosario homered, Ehire Adrianza had three hits and three RBIs and the Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 10-6 on Friday night to snap a five-game skid.

Trevor May (4-1), one of six Minnesota relievers, picked up the win with two shutout innings.

Salvador Perez homered and Jorge Bonifacio had three hits for the Royals, who have lost three straight after winning eight of nine.

Minnesota broke a 6-6 tie with a three-run fifth. Max Kepler and Adrianza had RBI singles against Glenn Sparkman (0-3). Rosario tacked on his team-leading 23rd home run leading off the eighth.

The Twins gave starter Stephen Gonsalves an early lead on Adrianza’s two-run single in the second, but the Royals knocked him out with a six-run outburst in the third. Gonsalves, one of Minnesota’s top pitching prospects, got through the first two innings without much trouble, but the second time through the order was a different story.

After No. 9 hitter Cam Gallagher flew out to start the third, the next five batters reached base against Gonsalves. Alex Gordon’s two-run double tied the score at 2-2, and two batters later Bonifacio singled home Gordon to end Gonsalves’ night.

Perez greeted reliever Alan Busenitz with a three-run homer into the bullpens in left-center. His 24th home run of the season gave the Royals a 6-2 lead.

The Twins sent Royals starter Heath Fillmyer to a similar fate in the bottom of the inning, knocking him out as five of the first six batters reached base. Jake Cave hit an RBI double and scored on a wild pitch to tie the game at 6.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals: OF Brett Phillips is day-to-day with a shoulder contusion he suffered running into the wall in Cleveland on Tuesday.

Twins: Rosario returned to the lineup after missing six games with sore quadriceps, but 3B Miguel Sano remained sidelined with a lower left leg bruise suffered on Tuesday in Houston.

Twins 10, Royals 6

Kansas City

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Merrifield cf

5

1

1

0

0

1

.303

Mondesi ss

4

1

1

0

1

1

.267

Gordon lf

4

1

1

2

1

0

.240

Dozier 1b

4

1

1

0

1

2

.235

Bonifacio rf

4

1

3

1

1

0

.244

Perez c

5

1

1

3

0

0

.235

Herrera 2b

3

0

1

0

2

0

.227

Escobar 3b

3

0

1

0

0

0

.220

Gallagher dh

1

0

0

0

0

0

.205

O’Hearn ph-dh

2

0

0

0

1

2

.258

Totals

35

6

10

6

7

6



Minnesota

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Mauer 1b

4

0

0

0

1

2

.273

Polanco ss

5

1

2

0

0

0

.276

Rosario lf

5

2

2

1

0

0

.293

Forsythe 2b

4

3

1

1

1

0

.241

Cave cf

5

2

2

1

0

1

.265

Garver c

4

1

1

2

1

0

.263

Kepler rf

4

1

1

1

1

0

.226

Grossman dh

1

0

0

0

3

0

.260

Adrianza 3b

4

0

3

3

0

0

.251

Totals

36

10

12

9

7

3



Kansas City

006

000

000

6

10

1

Minnesota

024

030

01x

10

12

0

E—Escobar (11). LOB—Kansas City 10, Minnesota 9. 2B—Gordon (19), Herrera (10), Cave (12). HR—Perez (24), off Busenitz; Rosario (23), off Peralta. RBIs—Gordon 2 (39), Bonifacio (17), Perez 3 (68), Rosario (75), Forsythe (24), Cave (31), Garver 2 (38), Kepler (48), Adrianza 3 (30). CS—Bonifacio (1). S—Escobar.

Runners left in scoring position—Kansas City 5 (Merrifield 2, Dozier, Perez 2); Minnesota 4 (Mauer 2, Rosario 2). RISP—Kansas City 4 for 12; Minnesota 7 for 14.

Runners moved up—Dozier, Garver 2.

Kansas City

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Fillmyer

21/3

6

6

6

3

1

71

4.75

McCarthy

2/3

0

0

0

0

0

7

3.32

Sparkman, L, 0-3

11/3

3

3

2

2

0

37

5.68

Vasto

2/3

0

0

0

0

0

16

11.57

Skoglund

2

2

0

0

1

1

27

6.45

Peralta

1

1

1

1

1

1

17

4.12

Minnesota

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Gonsalves

21/3

5

5

5

3

1

52

11.68

Busenitz

2/3

2

1

1

1

1

23

5.01

Moya

1

0

0

0

2

0

28

5.02

May, W, 4-1

2

3

0

0

0

2

28

3.63

Magill, H, 4

1

0

0

0

1

1

16

3.78

Rogers, H, 13

1

0

0

0

0

1

12

3.07

Hildenberger

1

0

0

0

0

0

15

4.25

Inherited runners-scored—McCarthy 1-0, Vasto 3-0, Busenitz 2-2. WP—Gonsalves, Busenitz. PB—Perez (4).

Umpires—Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Angel Campos; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T—3:36. A—19,944 (38,649).

