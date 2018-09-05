Formerly of the Phillies, pitcher Ben Lively is headed to the Royals.
Royals acquire pitcher from Phillies, add him to major-league roster

September 05, 2018 02:16 PM

The Royals added to their major-league roster Wednesday, claiming right-handed pitcher Ben Lively off waivers from the Philadelphia Phillies.

Lively will report to the Royals, the team announced. To make room for him on their 40-man roster, the Royals designated left-handed pitcher Eric Stout for assignment.

Lively, 26, made five starts for the Phillies this year, posting a 6.85 earned run average, before landing on the disabled list in June with a right shoulder sprain. He opened a rehab assignment in August, during which he transitioned to the bullpen. In six appearances on the rehab spell, he allowed one run in eight innings.

Lively will have at least one familiar face in the Royals clubhouse. He was college teammates with pitcher Eric Skoglund at Central Florida.

