Royals’ Danny Duffy leaves start at Cleveland because of an injury

Less than two weeks after coming off the disabled list, Royals left-hander Danny Duffy departed his start in the first inning Tuesday night because of the same ailment: a left shoulder impingement.
Indians second baseman Francisco Lindor led off the home half of the first inning Tuesday and lined an 89 mph Duffy change-up into the stands in left field.
Yandy Diaz followed with a single and Jose Ramirez walked. After Duffy got Edwin Encarnacion to fly to left, Brandon Guyer singled. Melky Cabrera grounded into a force out and Kipnis singled, making it 3-0.
Pitching coach Cal Eldred, manager Ned Yost and trainer Nick Kenney emerged from the dugout. After a short conversation, Duffy patted Yost on the shoulder and left the game. Burch Smith relieved.
Duffy allowed four hits, a walk and three runs in two-thirds of an inning. His fastball was clocked mostly between 89 mph and 91 mph.
The Royals officially announced Duffy left because of “left shoulder impingement/tightness.” That’s what landed Duffy on the disabled list on Aug. 13 following a start against the Cardinals in which the velocity on Duffy’s fastball had dropped.
Duffy returned from the disabled list on Aug. 23 and had allowed three runs in 11 innings over two starts heading into Tuesday’s game.
An inning after Duffy’s departure on Tuesday, Royals right-fielder Brett Phillips crashed into the wall attempting to make a catch. Phillips stayed down for a short time and was attended to by Kenney, but Phillips stayed in the game. However, an inning later, Jorge Bonifacio replaced Phillips.
Goldberg reported that Phillips was “removed with a right shoulder contusion.”
