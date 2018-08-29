Royals outfielder Alex Gordon hit one out of Surprise Stadium in the first inning of a 7-4 win over the White Sox on Tuesday.
Royals

Royals will wrap up 2019 spring training schedule in Omaha

By Blair Kerkhoff

bkerkhoff@kcstar.com

August 29, 2018 02:40 PM

The Royals’ spring training trip in March to play an exhibition against their Class AAA affiliate in Omaha, Neb., was postponed because of weather. The teams will try it again next season.

The 2019 spring training schedule was released on Tuesday. The Royals’ opener is set for Feb. 23 against the Texas Rangers, their spring training complex partner in Surprise, Ariz.

The 33-game slate ends on March 25, when the Royals visit the Omaha Storm Chasers at Werner Park in suburban Papillion.

The Royals haven’t matched up against their AAA team since 2000.

It will be the first of two trips to Omaha for the Royals in 2019. They play a regular-season game against the Detroit Tigers on June 13 at TD Ameritrade Park. The game will precede the College World Series.

Royals 2019 spring training schedule

Home games at Surprise Stadium in Surprise, Ariz. Game times will be announced later.

February

23 Texas

24 at Oakland (Mesa)

25 Colorado

26 LA Dodgers (split squad)

26 at Chicago White Sox (split squad) (Glendale)

27 at San Francisco (Scottsdale)

28 San Diego

March

1 at LA Angels (Tempe)

2 Seattle

3 at Cleveland (Goodyear)

4 off day

5 Arizona

6 at Chicago Cubs (Mesa)

7 LA Angels

8 Cincinnati (split squad)

8 at LA Dodgers (split squad) (Glendale)

9 at Arizona (Scottsdale)

10 San Diego

11 at Seattle (split squad) (Peoria)

11 Texas (split squad)

12 Chicago White Sox

13 Cleveland

14 Texas

15 at Colorado (Scottsdale)

16 Milwaukee (split squad)

16 at San Diego (split squad) (Peoria)

17 at San Francisco (Scottsdale)

18 off day

19 Chicago Cubs

20 at Colorado (Scottsdale)

21 at Cincinnati (Goodyear)

22 San Francisco

23 at Milwaukee (Maryville)

24 Texas

25 at Omaha Storm Chasers (Papillion, Neb.)

