Royals will wrap up 2019 spring training schedule in Omaha

The Royals’ spring training trip in March to play an exhibition against their Class AAA affiliate in Omaha, Neb., was postponed because of weather. The teams will try it again next season.
The 2019 spring training schedule was released on Tuesday. The Royals’ opener is set for Feb. 23 against the Texas Rangers, their spring training complex partner in Surprise, Ariz.
The 33-game slate ends on March 25, when the Royals visit the Omaha Storm Chasers at Werner Park in suburban Papillion.
The Royals haven’t matched up against their AAA team since 2000.
It will be the first of two trips to Omaha for the Royals in 2019. They play a regular-season game against the Detroit Tigers on June 13 at TD Ameritrade Park. The game will precede the College World Series.
Royals 2019 spring training schedule
Home games at Surprise Stadium in Surprise, Ariz. Game times will be announced later.
February
23 Texas
24 at Oakland (Mesa)
25 Colorado
26 LA Dodgers (split squad)
26 at Chicago White Sox (split squad) (Glendale)
27 at San Francisco (Scottsdale)
28 San Diego
March
1 at LA Angels (Tempe)
2 Seattle
3 at Cleveland (Goodyear)
4 off day
5 Arizona
6 at Chicago Cubs (Mesa)
7 LA Angels
8 Cincinnati (split squad)
8 at LA Dodgers (split squad) (Glendale)
9 at Arizona (Scottsdale)
10 San Diego
11 at Seattle (split squad) (Peoria)
11 Texas (split squad)
12 Chicago White Sox
13 Cleveland
14 Texas
15 at Colorado (Scottsdale)
16 Milwaukee (split squad)
16 at San Diego (split squad) (Peoria)
17 at San Francisco (Scottsdale)
18 off day
19 Chicago Cubs
20 at Colorado (Scottsdale)
21 at Cincinnati (Goodyear)
22 San Francisco
23 at Milwaukee (Maryville)
24 Texas
25 at Omaha Storm Chasers (Papillion, Neb.)
Comments