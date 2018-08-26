Royals pitcher Jorge Lopez’s outing Sunday might shed further light on his future

The debate about the future of Royals pitcher Jorge Lopez is not necessarily whether he will survive on a major-league staff but rather where he will reside within one. Recently, Baseball America dubbed him the best reliever in the Pacific Coast League, following a survey of Class AAA managers.

But when Lopez arrived in Kansas City via trade with Milwaukee involving Mike Moustakas, the standings dictated the blueprint for 2018. Offered an opportunity to look toward the future, the Royals placed him in their rotation, his original projected lodging when he was drafted in 2011.

His outing Sunday favored that of a reliever.

After Lopez shut Cleveland down for three innings, the Indians pounced on him in the fourth on their way to a 12-5 win Sunday afternoon at Kauffman Stadium.

Trying for just their second three-game sweep of the season, the Royals (40-91) hit three home runs that surpassed 430 feet— Whit Merrifield in the first, Salvador Perez in the fourth, and Lucas Duda in the sixth. But division-leading Cleveland (74-56) effectively bunched their hits together.

Lopez, who fell to 0-4 between his time with the Royals and Brewers this year, breezed through the initial three frames, allowing just one hit.

The second time through the order proved more difficult to navigate. Cleveland put six straight men on base in the fourth. Edwin Encarnacion walked. Yonder Alonso doubled. Melky Cabrera singled. Jason Kipnis singled. Roberto Perez walked. Greg Allen doubled.

The final damage was five runs, and Lopez’s afternoon was finished. His final line: Four innings, five earned runs, five hits, three walks and four strikeouts.

The inning prevented an unlikely sweep — the only other Royals sweep came last month against Minnesota — despite the three home runs.

Merrifield led off the bottom of the first with his 10th home run of the season. After a breakthrough 2017, the power was late arriving this year. But better late than never. Merrifield hit his fifth home run of the month 430 feet to left centerfield after collecting just five in the initial four months of the season.

Perez added a 435-foot solo shot to lead off the fourth. Duda sent a baseball 432 feet into the right field stands, scoring Alex Gordon and cutting a Cleveland lead to 7-4 in the fourth. Duda also had a run-scoring single four innings later.

Cleveland pitcher Shane Bieber — wearing “Not Justin” on the back of his jersey during MLB players weekend — lasted 5 1/3 innings and gave up four runs. He struck out seven.