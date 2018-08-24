The Royals’ Salvador Perez (right) got a salute from teammate Jorge Bonifacio after Perez hit a three-run home run in the first inning during Friday’s game against the Cleveland Indians at Kauffman Stadium.
The Royals’ Salvador Perez (right) got a salute from teammate Jorge Bonifacio after Perez hit a three-run home run in the first inning during Friday’s game against the Cleveland Indians at Kauffman Stadium. John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com
Royals’ Salvy Perez fulfills pregame promise to fan by hitting homer against Indians

By Pete Grathoff And Jesse Newell

August 24, 2018 09:29 PM

This is the stuff of legends.

Before the Royals’ game Friday night against the Cleveland Indians, Royals catcher Salvador Perez met with a fan named Colin Couch, who has cerebral palsy and is in a wheelchair.

Perez made a bold promise: I’ll hit a home run tonight.

Oh boy did he deliver. In the first inning, Perez crushed a fastball from Indians starter Mike Clevinger over the right-center field fence. The ball was estimated to have traveled 454 feet, making it the farthest-hit home run of the season by a Royals player.

Here is the pregame meeting:

And this was the home run:

