Royals’ Salvy Perez fulfills pregame promise to fan by hitting homer against Indians

This is the stuff of legends.
Before the Royals’ game Friday night against the Cleveland Indians, Royals catcher Salvador Perez met with a fan named Colin Couch, who has cerebral palsy and is in a wheelchair.
Perez made a bold promise: I’ll hit a home run tonight.
Oh boy did he deliver. In the first inning, Perez crushed a fastball from Indians starter Mike Clevinger over the right-center field fence. The ball was estimated to have traveled 454 feet, making it the farthest-hit home run of the season by a Royals player.
Here is the pregame meeting:
And this was the home run:
Comments