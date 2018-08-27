Digging into some KC barbecue with Royals’ Whit Merrifield and Drew Butera

Full disclosure: When we shot this three-segment episode of “Dining with Drew,” Royals catcher Drew Butera messed up his schedule and thought we were shooting it the following week.
We had cameras and lights set up at the Q39 barbecue restaurant’s midtown location, and when I called Drew to ask if he was on his way, he said: “On my way where?”
Drew was driving to the car wash and the depressing part about this story is he changed direction, made it to Q39 on time and still looked better than I did on the day I got married.
Drew loves food, conversation and baseball and combines all three in “Dining with Drew.”
When ballplayers are interviewed, most of the time they have a dozen microphones shoved in their face, get asked short questions and often give even shorter answers. “Dining with Drew” allows ballplayers to relax, enjoy a meal and have a real conversation.
We can’t invite thousands of people to come to lunch, but “Dining with Drew” allows you to join us virtually.
In this episode, we find out how Whit Merrifield approaches clutch situations, why it’s harder to steal bases this year and what he’d have for his last meal. Butera, meanwhile, explains why wings should be eaten with your hands, tells us what holding the ball does to a base runner and gets Whit to tell a story about appearing on a Japanese game show.
I explain why my mom is a terrible cook.
Enjoy.
