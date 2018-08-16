Royals injury updates: Ian Kennedy, Danny Duffy, Brian Goodwin

Hours before the Royals were set to employ their 11th starting pitcher of the season, an original member of the rotation took another step in his rehab.
Right-hander Ian Kennedy threw 25 pitches in a simulated game with hitters on Thursday. He has been on the disabled list since July 11 with a left oblique strain.
“I felt real good,” he said. “It’s nice to make that next step instead of throwing (strictly) out of the bullpen. Your adrenaline’s gonna kick up when you start facing hitters. Just remind yourself it’s just a step; stay nice and easy all the way through it.”
In the simulated game, which followed a 30-pitch bullpen session, Kennedy said he mixed all of his pitches.
If he reports no ill-effects on Friday, he will report to Arizona while the Royals embark on a week-long road trip. He will throw another two-inning simulated game. There is no target date for his return.
Kennedy will return to a 1-8 record. He has a 5.13 earned run average in his third season in Kansas City.
• Outfielder Brian Goodwin is scheduled to play with Class AAA Omaha on Thursday on a rehab assignment. Goodwin was placed on the disabled list on July 31 with a left groin strain. He was 8 for 17 (.471) with a home run in five games after joining the Royals via trade with Washington.
• Left-hander Danny Duffy will play catch Friday for the first time since landing on the disabled list earlier this week with left shoulder impingement. He will not throw any pitches from the mound.
“I’ve done shoulder work, strengthening certain areas that are not working as much as I’d like them to — my shoulder, my cuff — and just getting after it in the training room,” Duffy said. “I’ll throw a baseball tomorrow and see how it feels.”
