This is the version of Adalberto Mondesi the Royals have waited years to see

Royals infielder Adalberto Mondesi is a man of many nicknames.
There’s Mondi, commonly used around the organization. There’s Ada, short for his first name and a tribute to his mother.
But the one he’ll sport on his jersey during baseball’s second Players Weekend at the end of August is an homage to the moniker bestowed upon him by family members while he was growing up in the Dominican Republic: La guinea, a bird known for its quickness and evasiveness.
“I ran a lot,” he explained in Spanish.
Making the nickname an apt choice for another reason: Unlike when he played here last year, Mondesi’s elite speed has been on display at the major-league level for weeks now. His base-running sprint speed of 30 feet per second ranks among MLB’s leaders, tied for third-fastest with four others who trail Minnesota’s Byron Buxton (30.5) and Cincinnati’s Billy Hamilton (30.1).
In just 38 games, too, he swiped 15 bases in 18 attempts. No one else in baseball who has stolen 15 or more bags has played in fewer than 67 games. No one else with double-digit steals has played in fewer than 59.
This is the fast-twitching version of Mondesi the Royals have waited — through a laundry list of injuries and a one-off PED suspension — to see.
“We’re just trying to make him more aggressive,” said Royals quality control coach Pedro Grifol. “Go out and trust your ability to a point where ‘I know I’m gonna steal this bag and I don’t care who’s there.’”
The guidance has produced dividends.
Since returning to the team following a family emergency on July 24, Mondesi has stolen 10 bags in his first 17 games. Only the Nationals’ Trea Turner, who entered Wednesday leading baseball with 32 stolen bases this season, has swiped as many bags since the All-Star break.
Mondesi never came close to this level of production last year.
When given the chance to crack open his treasure chest of tools at the highest level, his attempt to match raw athleticism with swagger fell short. Within weeks of earning his first opening day roster spot last season, Mondesi had struggled so badly to keep up he was sent to Class AAA Omaha until rosters expanded at the end of the year.
This summer, manager Ned Yost has noticed Mondesi playing with increased confidence on the field. Grifol has noticed Mondesi become more comfortable handling daily minutiae, such as studying pitchers and practicing fundamentals.
And observers who have stuck with the Royals through a season that is on pace for 113 losses have spent weeks witnessing Mondesi thrive as though he’s been freed of doubt.
In Tuesday night’s 6-5 loss to the Blue Jays, Mondesi stole three bases and and went 4 for 4 with two doubles. He dazzled defensively, too, ranging in from shortstop on a ground ball in the third inning, diving to his knees to come up with it by second base and spinning before he threw a rocket to first baseman Hunter Dozier. The play retired Devon Travis by one large step.
In the fourth, Blue Jays starting pitcher Ryan Borucki attempted to pick Mondesi off first base — but he failed. Mondesi had already charged off for second base; he arrived safely on a feet-first slide. The maneuver impressed Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield, who ranks second in the American League with 26 stolen bases, so much he raised his bat to Mondesi in salute from his place in the batter’s box.
“(Mondesi has) the willingness to want to steal,” Yost said. “You’ve gotta have that larceny in your blood — like (Jarrod) Dyson used to have. Jimmy Williams used to call it larceny. You’ve got to want to steal that base. He’s got that because he knows he’s got the skill set and the tools to wrap up some stolen bases.”
It had been easy to be frustrated by Mondesi’s progress before this season. His name has floated around the organization for the better part of a decade and been one to watch for so long. But Mondesi just turned 23 years old on July 27. There is still time for him to meet and exceed the expectations put on him when he signed with the Royals as a 16-year-old international free agent in 2011.
After what’s seemed like an interminable wait, things on the Mondesi front seem to finally be on the come-up.
“From the time I signed (with the Royals), they told me that was part of my game,” Mondesi said. “I started seeing that was true.”
He’ll harness his power. He’s already brandished it in a short span here, including last Wednesday, when he dropped a 437-foot homer into the Kauffman Stadium fountains while batting from the left side of the plate.
He’ll harness his patience at the plate, where he’s only drawn three walks and struck out 37 times in 38 games.
He’ll hit for average, as he has while batting .316 (18 for 57) with a .456 slugging percentage in his last 17 games.
For now, the most fundamental components for his future success seem locked into place.
The rest will follow.
“I don’t think he was focused on the fact that he belonged here (last year),” Grifol said. “I think now he knows ‘I’m here to stay.’”
