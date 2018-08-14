Pitching with lead against the Blue Jays, Blaine Boyer gives up homer in Royals loss

After rain delayed the start of Tuesday night’s game by 31 minutes, the Royals lost to the Blue Jays 6-5 at Kauffman Stadium.
Reliever Blaine Boyer, making his first appearance since missing 61 games because of a lower back strain, hung a curveball to Jays outfielder Kevin Pillar with two outs in the eighth inning. Pillar pulverized the pitch and sent it over the left-field fence for a two-run homer.
Jorge Bonifacio had delivered go-ahead hit for the Royals minutes earlier, doubling off Jays reliever Jake Petricka to drive home Salvador Perez in the seventh inning and give Kansas City a 5-4 advantage. But it did not hold.
The teams traded jabs early. The Jays jumped to a 3-0 lead against Royals rookie starter Heath Fillmyer, who allowed four earned runs on five hits and five walks in five innings.
But the Royals, sparked by shortstop Adalberto Mondesi’s broken-bat double, mounted a three-run rally to tie the game with one out in the third inning. When the Jays took back a one-run lead in the top of the fourth, Mondesi hit a two-out single up the middle that scored Alcides Escobar and tied the game 4-4.
The Royals, who fell to 36-83, saw Mondesi put together a career night. He swiped three bags, including third base twice, and knocked three hits for the first time as a major-leaguer. He finished 4 for 4 with one RBI and one run scored.
Comments