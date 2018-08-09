Here are Royals’ Players Weekend nicknames and special jerseys, caps they will wear

El Niño flashes the signal, and here’s the pitch from Chill Sergeant ... there’s a fly to right-center field. El Boni and Maverick are tracking the ball and Maverick makes the catch.
That’s what you could hear during a Royals game from Aug. 24-26. That’s the Player’s Weekend and the Royals will have nicknames on the back of their uniforms when they play host to the Indians.
Danny Duffy will be Chill Sergeant, El Boni is Jorge Bonifacio’s nickname, Maverick is Brett Phillips’ choice and El Niño is, of course, Salvador Perez.
“We were extraordinarily pleased that the first Players’ Weekend gave fans greater insight into the players, their stories and their paths to the Major Leagues,” Commissioner Rob Manfred said on MLB.com. “By highlighting their positive influences, Players’ Weekend showcased the significance of youth baseball and its role in the development of Major Leaguers. We look forward to the event returning and continuing to bring fans closer to the greatest baseball players in the world.”
You also could have a double play call of LaGuinea (Adalberto Mondesi) to Whitley (Whit Merrifield) to Vito (Drew Butera).
These are the jerseys and caps the Royals will wear for the weekend:
Here is the list of Royals nicknames:
Jorge Bonifacio: “EL BONI”
Blaine Boyer: “BLAZER”
Drew Butera: “VITO”
Hunter Dozier: “DOZ”
Lucas Duda: “DUDE”
Danny Duffy: “CHILL SERGEANT”
Alcides Escobar: “MAGIC”
Heath Fillmyer: “FILLY”
Brian Flynn: “FLYNNY”
Jesse Hahn: “J HOOD”
Jason Hammel: “HAMMER”
Alex Gordon: “GORDO”
Rosell Herrera: “VARON”
Tim Hill: “HILL”
Jakob Junis: “JUNE BUG”
Nate Karns: “NATE DOGG”
Brad Keller: “B. K.”
Ian Kennedy: “BUDDA”
Brandon Maurer: “MAURER POWER”
Kevin McCarthy: “MAC”
Whit Merrifield: “WHITLEY”
Adalberto Mondesi: “LA GUINEA”
Ryan O’Hearn: “BROHEARN”
Wily Peralta: “BIG WILY”
Salvador Perez: “EL NIÑO”
Brett Phillips: “MAVERICK”
Eric Skoglund: “SKOGS:
Burch Smith: “SMITTY”
Glenn Sparkman: “SPARKY”
