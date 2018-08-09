Hundred-loss teams often bounce back. But Royals might be missing key ingredient

Hours before the Royals would complete the worst first half of a season in franchise history, manager Ned Yost sat in a dugout in Chicago last month and surveyed the future. He expressed optimism, and after receiving some pushback, he cited a statistic as his evidence.
Four of the past five teams to lose 100 games in a season, he explained, reached the playoffs within the ensuing three years.
The number was actually slightly incorrect — it’s four of the past six — but the point, first publicized by The Star’s Sam Mellinger in a column last month, stands.
“What happens is when you lose 100 games, you’re going to get cracks at some of the best talent in the country (in the draft),” Yost said. “And that’s what we did so well (last time). We drafted well, and we got the Moustakases, the Hosmers ...”
“There’s a big difference in picking first or picking 25th or 22nd,” Yost said. “Top-five picks — you’re going to get one of the most talented players in the country.”
The Royals are on pace to join the 100-loss club — an exclusive group only 10 teams have reached since 2009 — and they are battling the Baltimore Orioles for the top pick in next month’s MLB Draft.
The success of the 100-loss teams over the past decade offers hope. But the Royals don’t mimic their predecessors.
Not yet.
The 100-loss clubs to reach to reach the playoffs within the following three seasons are the 2016 Minnesota Twins, who made the playoffs in 2017; the 2013 Astros, who also hit the century mark in 2012 and 2011 before making the playoffs in 2015, but we’re only counting them once here; the 2012 Cubs, who qualified for postseason play in 2015; and the 2010 Pirates, who made it in 2013.
A common thread runs through those success stories — high-ranked prospects. And that is precisely what has been absent of late from the Royals’ farm system.
Those teams had them. And a lot of them. As they marched toward 100 defeats, in their respective minor-league systems sat signs of a brighter future. And a lot of top-ranked youth was already on the field, to boot.
The 2016 Twins had six players named in Baseball America’s top-100 prospect preseason rankings. And they had three more players on the major league roster who had cracked the same list the year before. The 2013 Astros had five top-100 prospects. The 2012 Cubs had three, and they had three additional the year before. The 2010 Pirates had two and two more the previous year.
The Royals opened 2018 with zero prospects on the top-100 list. They had zero in 2017, too.
That leaves the future in Kansas City less evident. Or perhaps it’s just simply less immediate.
Throughout the year, Royals general manager Dayton Moore has spent considerable time emphasizing the need to rebuild the farm system. He’s in the process of trying to fulfill that endeavor, acquiring young talent in midseason trades involving Jon Jay, Kelvin Herrera and Mike Moustakas.
“I think we’ve been very proactive, knowing that we needed to fill our pipeline (and) add prospects to our system at various levels,” Moore told reporters after the trade deadline 10 days ago. “And that includes players that can be part of our future that we control for a long period of time.”
To be sure, the Royals can still find the path of their predecessors, but the likeliness that they capture the brisk nature of those turnarounds appears slim, given the numbers. Those teams were already well on their way. The Royals are still feeling the effects of 2014 and 2015 trades that lined them up to win a World Series but depleted the farm system — a tradeoff they would undoubtedly welcome but one that is at least partially responsible for their current positioning.
There are avenues to win without the high-ranked prospects. Whit Merrifield was never in the top-100 (yet Kyle Zimmer cracked the list three separate years). The production from prospects is fickle. A boatload of them never even reach the major leagues.
But the rankings do mean something. The success of those 100-loss teams proves that. They had quality and quantity, and at least in the Cubs’ case, they had dollars to spend to supplement the looming impact of a farm system.
Nobody knows this better than the Royals. Even for a franchise that had not sniffed the playoffs in three decades, the 2014 and 2015 seasons should have been foreseeable.
In 2011, three years before the Royals returned to the playoffs, they had eight prospects ranked in Baseball America’s top-83 players. Eric Hosmer (No. 8), Mike Moustakas (9), Christian Colon (51) and Danny Duffy (68) would go on to receive World Series rings. Wil Myers (10) was traded for a package that included Wade Davis, who recorded the last out of the 2015 World Series.
For a small-market franchise, that’s a vital launching point. And for the Royals, it commenced once more this summer, with Moore prioritizing college talent in the draft. The club’s top pick, Brady Singer, was No. 60 on Baseball America’s midseason rankings.
It’s a start. The Royals will have an opportunity to augment the list with a top pick next season. As Yost said on that day in Chicago, there’s a difference between top-five talent and top-25 talent.
So long as you get it right.
“We like what we’ve been able to do and taking advantage of trades that were available to us with players that we acquired in the spring,” Moore said. “We continue to improve and continue to remake our organization.”
