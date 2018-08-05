A series of borderline calls cost Danny Duffy in Royals’ loss to Twins

Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy had loaded the bases on Sunday afternoon at Target Field.
After pitching Twins third baseman Ehire Adrianza inside and issuing him a two-out walk on five pitches in the second inning, Duffy had little room for error. He needed to overwhelm rookie catcher Jake Cave, a left-handed batter, to strand the three runners and retain a lead granted him by Lucas Duda’s two-run homer in the first inning.
The task didn’t seem gargantuan.
But as Duffy peppered the strike zone with a mix of 95 mph fastballs and breaking balls, home plate umpire Bill Miller seemed unimpressed. He called a pair of pitches that came in at the top corners balls. He called a fastball that came at the bottom edge of the zone a ball.
Cave barreled the seventh pitch of his at-bat and roped it 402 feet to right-field for his first career grand slam. It wasn’t the game-defining hit, but the Royals still lost 6-5.
Duffy allowed two more runs in six innings of work. He struck out six batters and Adrianza’s walk was the only free pass he allowed. A series of borderline calls might have made the difference as the Royals fell to 34-77 and ended the 10-game road trip with a 3-7 record.
Whit Merrifield, who went 4 for 5, hit a two-run homer in the seventh that put the Royals in striking distance. But with an opportunity to score in the eighth, Alcides Escobar struck out and stranded two runners in scoring position.
Mondesi tweaks shoulder: Infielder Adalberto Mondesi was held out of the starting lineup for a second straight game. He pinched a nerve in his shoulder diving for a ball in Friday’s loss here, manager Ned Yost said. Although he could have played either game, the Royals chose to exercise caution.
Mondesi appeared as a pinch runner for catcher Salvador Perez in the ninth inning. He stole two bases to reach third base. But he and Lucas Duda, who walked and stole second base uncontested, were stranded to end the game. The Royals left nine on base.
