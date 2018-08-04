Rule 5 acquisition Burch Smith struggles again as Royals lose to Twins again

The home run ball landed in the right-field seats, sent soaring 373 feet through the air by Twins outfielder Eddie Rosario.
It was only one run in the first inning of Saturday night’s ballgame between the Royals and Twins. It was only one run besmirching the final line put together by Rule 5 acquisition Burch Smith, one the 28-year-old Royals rookie pitcher maneuvered around by retiring nine of the next 10 batters he faced.
Royals outfielder Alex Gordon erased the damage caused by the homer in the third inning when he stroked a go-ahead two-run single to score Brett Phillips and Drew Butera.
But the score wouldn’t hold. The Rosario homer was one too many allowed by Smith in the Royals’ 8-2 loss at Target Field. After cruising through most of his first three innings and throwing 41 pitches, Smith stumbled. Logan Morrison blooped a single into shallow right-center field on a ball that glanced off Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar’s glove in the fourth inning. Two batters later, Max Kepler yanked a belt-high, 94 mph fastball for a two-run homer to the right-field deck Rosario had visited.
Five of the last nine batters he faced reached base. Smith made it to the sixth inning but was yanked from the game when Miguel Sano and Kepler led off the frame with a walk and a single. Royals reliever Glenn Sparkman, who allowed a two-run homer to Morrison one inning later, couldn’t keep them from scoring.
Smith was charged six runs, seven hits and two walks in five-plus innings of work.
After holding the Tigers to two earned runs in 6 1/3 innings two starts ago, Smith allowed the Yankees to score five runs on five hits in four-plus innings last Sunday at Yankee Stadium.
Smith has allowed 19 earned runs in 20 2/3 innings since joining the starting rotation on July 11.
With one game remaining on this three-city road trip, the Royals dropped to 34-76. They lost for their third consecutive game.
Recalled from rehab: Left-handed pitcher Eric Skoglund, who has been on the disabled list because of an ulnar collateral ligament sprain in his throwing elbow, suffered a setback in his rehab. He tumbled off the mound in a start at Class AAA Omaha on Thursday and sustained a right toe sprain. He was in a walking boot when he returned to the Storm Chasers on Saturday afternoon.
