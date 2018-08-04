Delayed twice by rain, the Royals lost their only lead in a defeat by the Twins

For 144 minutes here on Friday night, there was no baseball.
Rain descended on Target Field on two occasions. Game action between the Royals and Twins twice was paused. The field became so waterlogged from the sudden onset of a second shower, the grounds crew battled with a tarp that stuck to the playing surface before it could be stretched over the first-base line.
So some 15 minutes later, when the rain ceased and the grounds crew began to mill about, it took an additional half-hour to whip the field back into playing shape.
For the Royals, all the waiting — 1 hour, 31 minutes for the delay that began with one out in the top of the fourth inning; 53 minutes for the one that suspended action with one out in the bottom of the sixth inning — was for naught. They lost 6-4 in the early hours of Saturday morning, nearly six hours after Twins starter Jake Odorizzi threw the first pitch.
“Just a grind,” Royals manager Ned Yost said of his pitching staff, which surrendered 11 hits and six walks.. “We just struggled. We were behind in the counts. It was just a grind for us.”
For a brief window on Friday night, the Royals had run into some luck.
Soon after the first rain delay, which they entered trailing 3-2, Adalberto Mondesi led off the fifth inning with a single to left field. He sprinted from first to third base on Whit Merrifield’s hit to shallow right field and scored easily on Alex Gordon’s RBI single. Salvador Perez stroked a hit that loaded the bases for Lucas Duda. Merrifield tagged up to third and crossed home plate on a sacrifice fly ball to right field, giving the Royals a 4-3 lead.
But a questionable defensive choice by third baseman Hunter Dozier in the bottom of the inning, coupled with the trio of hits and pair of walks the Twins lineup coaxed out of Royals reliever Brian Flynn, sank the Royals’ chances for a victory.
Flynn’s line in the fifth received an assist from Mondesi. Dozier had dived to stifle a ball hit by Logan Forsythe to shortstop, eliminating a chance for Mondesi to prevent the Twins’ lead base runner from scoring the game-tying run. But Mondesi took the miscue in stride. He hurdled over Dozier’s prone body, gloved the baseball and threw a strike to Duda at first for the second out of the inning.
“For Mondi to catch the ball, jump over Dozier and make the throw that he did shows you the tremendous athleticism that kid has,” Yost said. “He’s been playing well for us.”
The Twins scored once more in the fifth and added to their final margin on Jorge Polanco’s RBI double off Flynn in the sixth.
“I was erratic,” said Flynn, who took the loss. “Wasn’t repeating with the fastball. Just got behind about everyone, it felt like, from the second inning on.”
Before the Royals dropped to 34-75 ...
▪ Perez clubbed his 19th homer of the season to cut the Royals’ deficit to 3-2 in the third inning. It was his 16th homer at Target Field, most by any opponent who has never played for Minnesota.
▪ Merrifield went 3 for 4 with a stolen base, his 25th of the year, and moved into a second-place tie for most stolen bags in the American League with the Indians’ Jose Ramirez.
▪ Rookie Royals starter Heath Fillmyer was charged with three runs in three innings of work.
