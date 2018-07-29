Royals hit three home runs, but it does them no good in 6-3 loss to Yankees

Royals Salvador Perez, Hunter Dozier and Rosell Herrera each hit solo home runs in Sunday’s series finale at Yankee Stadium. But after knocking 23 hits in Saturday’s doubleheader, the Royals were unable to generate much offense the following afternoon. They lost to the Yankees 6-3.
Rule 5 acquisition Burch Smith, making his fourth start since taking Jason Hammel’s turn in the rotation this month, allowed three walks and a home run to Aaron Hicks in four-plus innings of work. If not for the assistance of new Royals outfielder Brett Phillips — he snagged an Austin Romine flyball at the wall to strand two runners in the fourth — the final damage on Smith might have been worse. Smith was charged with five runs and five hits for his second loss of the season.
The Royals, who dropped to 32-73, collected six hits and stranded four on base. Yankees starter J.A. Happ, whom the Yankees acquired from the Blue Jays on Thursday, held the Royals to one run on three hits, including Perez’s homer, in six innings.
After a day off, the Royals will start a three-game series with the White Sox in Chicago at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday.
