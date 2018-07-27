Royals’ game at Yankee Stadium postponed because of inclement weather

Royals rookie Brad Keller did not get a chance to start at Yankee Stadium on his 23rd birthday on Friday night.
The game in the Bronx was postponed because of inclement weather. It will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on Saturday, with game one scheduled for 12:05 p.m. and the second game following at 6:05 p.m.
Keller will be pushed back one day to start the first game, and fellow rookie Heath Fillmyer will make his scheduled start in the second game.
The Royals will have the option of calling up a 26th man for Saturday’s games.
