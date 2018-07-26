Royals’ Jakob Junis hit Aaron Judge with a pitch. Now the Yankees slugger is on the DL

As the boos rained down on Royals starting pitcher Jakob Junis in the first inning of Thursday night’s 7-2 loss at Yankee Stadium, Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge received a visit from the team trainer at first base.
At the time, the visit seemed innocuous. Yankees trainer Steve Donohue went through a few hand exercises with Judge at the bag but deemed him fine to stay in the game.
Judge was not fine. The Yankees announced after the game that Judge sustained a chip fracture of the right wrist. Judge will not undergo surgery, but he will be sidelined for about three weeks.
In a 2-2 count, Junis let a high 93 mph fastball get away from him. The errant pitch drilled Judge in the right wrist.
“I was just trying to go heater away and it totally got away from me,” said Junis, who has hit 10 batters this year. “I tried humping up a little extra on it and just really came open and let it go.”
Judge remained in the game and scored a run as the Yankees began to build an insurmountable advantage. He even logged an infield hit on a ground ball that both Junis and first baseman Lucas Duda went after in the third inning.
But Miguel Andujar pinch-hit for Judge in the fourth. The Yankees later announced Judge left the premises for an MRI and CT scan at New York Presbyterian. Manager Aaron Boone told reporters Judge’s X-Ray at the stadium provided unclear results.
The injury to the ulnar styloid bone temporarily halts a season in which Judge was batting .285 with 61 RBIs and a team-leading 26 home runs in 99 games.
“(Hitting coach Marcus Thames) was down with him and hitting with him a little bit and he just said we didn’t feel like he had the right kind of strength behind his last swing,” Boone said.
Comments