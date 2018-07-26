As a few Royals pitchers progress in rehab, Cheslor Cuthbert is still weeks away

More than two months have passed since the Royals last saw infielder Cheslor Cuthbert suit up for a major-league game.
And the wait is nowhere near over. Cuthbert, who’s been on the disabled list because of a lower back strain since May 19, this week reported minor stiffness in his back at the team facilities in Surprise, Ariz. Although he has done work on strengthening his core muscles, he has not yet partaken in baseball activities. It will be about two weeks before Cuthbert is cleared to do rotational movements.
Cuthbert, 25, experienced a setback earlier this month when he was sent on a rehab assignment to Class AAA Omaha. He was removed from a game in Memphis, Tenn., on July 6. He played only six games and batted .235 with a home run and a double before returning to Arizona to continue his rehab.
Cuthbert has missed significant playing time at the major-league level because of injury for two straight seasons. He sustained a left wrist sprain in late June and spent all of July on the disabled list. He did not rejoin the Royals until Aug. 8.
It isn’t likely the Royals will see such a quick turnaround from Cuthbert this season.
But there is still tentative hope for left-handed pitcher Eric Skoglund and right-hander Jesse Hahn, both of whom moved their rehab assignments from the Arizona Rookie League to Class AA Northwest Arkansas this week.
In a three-inning start last week, Skoglund allowed two hits and one walk. He pitched four innings for the Naturals on Tuesday and allowed three hits. Skoglund, who was placed on the disabled list because of an ulnar collateral ligament sprain in his throwing elbow on May 26, struck out two batters in each start.
Hahn has been limited to three one-inning stints. He has allowed two hits and struck out two batters.
Hahn sprained his UCL before the season began. He allowed five earned runs in 5 2/3 innings during spring training and has been on the disabled list since March 6.
It’s too soon to tell what type of role either will play when they’re activated from the disabled list. Manager Ned Yost said it’s possible Skoglund, who posted a 6.70 ERA in nine major-league starts before spraining his elbow, might return as a member of the bullpen.
“But I’m not chiseling it in stone,” Yost said. “We’ll see. It’d be nice to get him back, get him healthy. He looked great in spring training, I was excited about having him.”
Veteran reliever Blaine Boyer this week also began a rehab assignment with the Naturals. He pitched 2/3 of an inning, struck out one batter and allowed a walk.
“Everybody’s making progress,” Yost said.
Pitcher Nate Karns is not among those making progress. Sidelined since opening day because of right elbow inflammation, he has not appeared in a minor-league game yet. There is no timetable for when he might start a rehab assignment.
