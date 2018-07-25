Danny Duffy visibly frustrated in Royals’ loss to Tigers

A few seconds after the bloop single hit the outfield grass, Danny Duffy let his emotions show.
He flung both hands in the air in frustration just off the pitcher’s mound, and when manager Ned Yost emerged from the dugout a few moments later, the Royals starting pitcher screamed out a profanity loud enough that it could be heard clearly in Kauffman Stadium’s upper deck.
The sixth-inning scene was one snapshot of an irritating afternoon for Duffy, who had a run of strong starts snapped in an 8-4 loss to Detroit on getaway day.
The Tigers’ offense, on paper, didn’t appear to be overwhelming. Catcher John Hicks was put into the cleanup spot, while Ronny Rodriguez — with 68 major-league appearances to his name — batted sixth in a lineup that featured other lesser-known names such as JaCoby Jones, Niko Goodrum and Victor Reyes.
Duffy struggled nonetheless. He allowed seven earned runs — his most since May 13 — with a blend of unfortunate luck mixing with a few bad pitches in his 5 2/3 innings.
The Statcast numbers showed there was reason for Duffy to believe things weren’t going his way Wednesday. Among the Tigers’ nine hits against him, four were struck at 80 mph or less, with one 64 mph flare turning into a Hicks second-inning double.
Duffy didn’t do himself any favors, though, in the highest-leverage situation. With two on and one out in the fourth, Duffy tried to get ahead of light-hitting Jose Iglesias with a first-pitch fastball on the inside edge.
Iglesias didn’t miss it. His three-run shot into the Tigers’ bullpen in left — just his fourth home run in 363 at-bats — made it 5-1.
Duffy’s anger was evident shortly after. After coaxing a flyout to end the inning, Duffy yelled at himself loudly as he walked toward the dugout.
His final line ended up similar to a previous one against Detroit this season; on April 23, Duffy allowed six runs and 10 hits in 4 2/3 innings as part of a 12-4 Royals loss.
Coming into the game, Duffy had been one of the hottest starters in the majors. He’d allowed just one earned run in his previous 20 innings, and in his last 11 starts combined, his 2.58 ERA was fourth-best in the American League behind All-Stars Blake Snell, Chris Sale and Trevor Bauer.
One other big storyline from Wednesday: It might have been the last home game at Kauffman Stadium for Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas, who is likely to be traded before the July 31 non-waiver deadline. It was a good day for him individually; Moustakas went 2-for-5, poking an opposite-field single in the first before adding an RBI double down the left-field line in the fifth.
The Royals, who dropped to 31-70, begin a four-game road series against the New York Yankees on Thursday.
