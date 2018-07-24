No, Danny Duffy wasn’t traded. He says you’re reading too much into his Twitter

Three hours before the middle game of a home series against the Detroit Tigers, Royals pitcher Danny Duffy was explaining himself on Twitter, living out a reminder none of us needed about the nature of social media.
A simple tweak of his Twitter handle sent a fraction of his followers — hopefully a small one — into a frenzy on Tuesday. Duffy removed the “KC” from his username, changing from “duffkc41” to “duffman.”
And seven days before the MLB trade deadline, the rumors started flying.
“I think they freak themselves out,” said Duffy, visibly exasperated by the situation. “I didn’t do anything. I just wanted that handle, and that’s what happened.
“People do anything they can to find something to talk about. I made it pretty clear where I wanna be, and that’s here. I don’t think I need to say anything else.”
Other followers also noticed the location inside Duffy’s bio did not say Kansas City and jumped to the conclusion that he certainly must have been traded, another “reach,” as he put it.
No, Duffy was not traded Tuesday. No, a change of his Twitter handle — “just a cool nickname” — doesn’t mean he has been. Yes, the exchanges annoyed him.
“Nothing amazes me anymore, man. I’ve seen it all,” Duffy said. ”I understand it comes from a place of people caring. You gotta look at it that way. I’ll do anything I can to stay here, where I’ve been for my entire professional career.”
Duffy has spent all eight years of his major-league career in Kansas City. As his name emerges in trade rumors before next week’s deadline, he’s repeated often — almost ad nauseam — that he has no desire to leave Kansas City. He said the same in the offseason. And in spring training. And earlier this year. And once more Tuesday.
And yet the talk remains. After reporters left the locker room Tuesday, Duffy returned to Twitter, apparently feeling the need to respond to someone questioning his loyalty to Kansas City because he returns to his home in California for the All-Star break and the offseason.
That, too, garnered a metaphorical eye roll.
“My family is in California. I don’t get to see them much,” Duffy wrote on Twitter. “It’s kinda like going to college, loving your college, but still missing your family and wanting to see them over Christmas break. Families are people who are related to you. My mom and dad are pretty cool to spend time with.”
