After falling through a roof last year, Royals’ Flynn has become reliable long reliever

In the waning days of spring training, Royals general manager Dayton Moore gathered a group of reporters in the office in Surprise, Ariz., and cracked a joke about pitcher Brian Flynn, the burly 6-foot-7 right-hander from Oklahoma the Royals had acquired from the Marlins for Aaron Crow after the 2014 season.
Flynn was out of options, so the Royals’ only choice was to carry him on the 25-man roster or expose him to waivers. Most players get three minor-league options on their contract, allowing their club to shuttle them back and forth without subjecting them to waivers.
But Flynn, injured so often in his tenure with the Royals, was afforded another by a quirk in the rules: If a player misses an entire option year due to injury or expends his third option year before he has completed five professional seasons, he can receive a fourth option.
That fourth season was 2017, the one that started with Flynn falling through the roof of his barn and sustaining a broken rib and three non-displaced fractures in his vertebrae just days before he was due to report to spring training.
When he was finally healthy enough to return to join the Royals in late August, he exited his first appearance because of a left groin strain and didn’t pitch for the remainder of the season. It was the second season-ending injury of his career: One appearance into his first foray with Class AAA Omaha in 2015, Flynn strained the latissimus dorsi muscle in his left side. One month later, tests determined he’d torn it and he wouldn’t be able to pitch for the rest of the season.
One can forgive Moore his sarcasm. Especially now that Flynn, 28, has morphed into the Royals’ most reliable long reliever.
Of Flynn’s 27 appearances, 16 have gone at least two innings, a figure that ranks second-most in the majors behind Pittsburgh’s Tyler Glasnow’s 18.
“I’ve just had a lot of success in this last month with powering the sinker down,” Flynn said Saturday night after pitching three scoreless innings and earning the victory in the Royals’ 4-2 win over the Twins. “I’ve been really driving to the bottom of the zone, being able to repeat that ahead and behind in the count. Slider’s started coming around these last few outings, so that’s definitely made things easier.”
For the second time in the last 11 days, Flynn was doused in water and named by his teammates one of the Royals’ players of the game. He even surrendered to the ice-cold shock poured out of catcher Salvador Perez’s Gatorade cooler.
Flynn has done plenty to earn his teammates’ trust this season. He’s not yet reached his form from 2016, when he staged a comeback from his injuries and posted a 2.60 ERA in 55 1/3 innings over 36 games. But he’s begun to approach it in his last 19 2/3 innings, over which he’s allowed four earned runs and struck out nine. He’s induced three double plays in that span, increasing his total to 12, which is most among all major-league relievers.
The Royals bullpen’s 5.42 ERA is still the worst in baseball — but Flynn’s progress, combined with Wily Peralta’s emergence as a closer, has provided some encouragement for the debacle of a relief corps. After surrendering a trio of ninth-inning runs in a close ballgame and forcing manager Ned Yost to warm up Brandon Maurer Friday night, Peralta pitched a perfect ninth on Saturday to record his third save of the season.
“He was throwing strikes, and throwing strikes with good stuff,” Yost said of Peralta. “Wasn’t behind in the count too much and was right on the attack, and that’s exactly what you want to see. ... And (Wily is) a durable guy. Even though he threw 35 pitches last night, we knew that he would be good today.”
