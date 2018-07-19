Royals’ Bubba Starling is sidelined again, this time because of a finger injury

Royals minor-leaguer Bubba Starling is injured, again.
After spending the last two months recovering from and rehabbing an oblique strain, Starling dislocated his left index finger in an off-field incident, the Royals announced on Thursday. He will be sidelined for at least six weeks, putting his potential return at the end of August. By then, the Class AAA Omaha Storm Chasers will be playing their final regular-season series of a schedule that concludes Sept. 3 in New Orleans.
Starling, the Gardner, Kan., native and the Royals’ top pick of the 2011 draft, played 11 games for Omaha from April 27-May 10 before landing on the disabled list May 14 because of his fourth oblique injury since the middle of last season. He began a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Surprise Royals on July 4 and played four games, going 3 for 11 with three home runs and five RBIs in that span.
He has not appeared in a game since July 8.
Starling’s rash of oblique injuries began last summer, when he hurt his right oblique making a catch in the outfield for the Storm Chasers. He missed time from July 9 to Aug. 11. A few weeks after returning, he re-injured his side on another outfield catch and missed the rest of the season.
Starling, who turns 26 years old on Aug. 3, arrived at the Royals’ spring training facility in Arizona in February a dark-horse candidate for a spot in the Royals’ outfield. But in early March, Starling began to experience soreness in his left side. He was shut down and held back in Arizona for extended spring training.
When he was finally optioned to Omaha at the end of April, Starling hit .320 (8 for 25) with a pair of doubles and three walks. But he went 1 for 10 in his last four games before going on the disabled list.
