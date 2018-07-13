Paulo Orlando is re-joining the Royals’ outfield

Paulo Orlando is back with the Royals.
Temporarily.
The Royals recalled Orlando from Triple-A Omaha on Friday and placed outfielder Rosell Herrera on the paternity list on a corresponding move.
Orlando will join the Royals in Chicago, where the club opens a three-game series Friday against the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Orlando, 32, has endured the worst big-league season of his career in 2018, batting just .177 and slugging .215 in 79 at-bats. He returned to Omaha last month and found much more success there in a two-week stint. In his last 10 games with the Storm Chasers, Orlando was 14 for 37 (.378 average) with one home run and 5 RBI.
