Kansas City Royals right fielder Paulo Orlando catches a sacrifice fly by Houston Astros' Marwin Gonzalez in the ninth inning that scored Alex Bregman during Sunday's baseball game on June 17, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com
Royals

Paulo Orlando is re-joining the Royals’ outfield

By Sam McDowell

smcdowell@kcstar.com

July 13, 2018 03:04 PM

Chicago

Paulo Orlando is back with the Royals.

Temporarily.

The Royals recalled Orlando from Triple-A Omaha on Friday and placed outfielder Rosell Herrera on the paternity list on a corresponding move.

Orlando will join the Royals in Chicago, where the club opens a three-game series Friday against the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Orlando, 32, has endured the worst big-league season of his career in 2018, batting just .177 and slugging .215 in 79 at-bats. He returned to Omaha last month and found much more success there in a two-week stint. In his last 10 games with the Storm Chasers, Orlando was 14 for 37 (.378 average) with one home run and 5 RBI.

