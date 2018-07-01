Royals offense struggles as Brad Keller impresses in 1-0 loss to Mariners

When a team plays a first half like the Royals did, staggering to a record 31 games under .500, you try to mine the roster for positives.
And the one component that continues to impress as the All-Star break approaches is rookie Brad Keller.
He’d been a revelation in the Royals’ bullpen, posting a 2.01 ERA in 22 1/3 innings, and has continued to demonstrate poise since moving to the rotation at the end of May.
Even as he lost to the Mariners 1-0 at Safeco Field on Sunday afternoon, Keller couldn’t really take the fall for the Royals’ 58th defeat of the season. He allowed one run and six hits in a career-high eight innings. He struck out three Mariners and didn't issue a walk for the first time as a starter.
But it was more of the same from the Royals’ offense. Still floundering from the .193 batting average they posted in June, they were easily throttled by Mariners starter James Paxton. Whit Merrifield and Salvador Perez got the only hits off Paxton, who also issued a walk each to Jorge Bonifacio and Drew Butera while striking out 11 batters.
Not once did the Royals reach third base as they ended their road trip having lost three in a row. They return to Kauffman Stadium to face the American League Central division-leading Indians at 7:15 p.m. Monday.
Comments