Royals pitcher Ian Kennedy started out strong but then gave up two long balls to the Mariners in Friday night's loss in Seattle. Kennedy dropped to 1-8 on the season. John Froschauer The Associated Press

Royals

Homers again do in Ian Kennedy and the Royals as they lose to Mariners

By Maria Torres

mtorres@kcstar.com

June 29, 2018 11:48 PM

Seattle

Outfielder Jorge Bonifacio’s return from the restricted list, where he spent 80 games suspended for testing positive for the performance-enhancing substance Boldenone, did not provide a spark for the Royals' offense as they opened a three-game set at Safeco Field against the 52-win Mariners.

Bonifacio was 0 for 3 as the Royals were held to six hits by Mariners starting pitcher Marco Gonzales, who threw a complete game, in Friday night’s 4-1 loss.

Home runs did the Royals in. Their starters have allowed 77 homers this season. Only the Orioles, Rangers and Reds have yielded more.

The Mariners only tallied three hits against Royals starter Ian Kennedy, who allowed three runs in five innings before being removed for precautionary reasons when he felt a muscle in his left side tighten. But Mitch Haniger hit a two-run homer in the fourth off Kennedy and Mike Zunino tacked on a solo shot in the fifth that traveled an estimated 454 feet to left field, where the fence is 376 feet away from home plate.

"I felt like I was pretty efficient for the most part," Kennedy said. "It's just kind of how it's been going."

The Royals had a chance to score in the fourth inning, when Rosell Herrera was credited a one-out double on a line drive that glanced off the heel of Denard Span’s outstretched glove. Mike Moustakas followed with a single on a ground ball that hit third baseman Kyle Seager on the wrist of his glove hand. But Salvador Perez, who’s batting .154 (14 for 91) in June, grounded into his team-leading 14th double play of the season to end the Royals’ threat.

"(Gonzales) did a good job of establishing in and getting us looking in and then getting us out away," Royals manager Ned Yost said. "He just did a good job of getting us off-balance. We got as many hits as they got, but they out-slugged us. That generally will win you a game."

The Royals, who fell to 25-56, will send starter Jason Hammel to the mound at 9:10 p.m. Saturday.

Mariners 4, Royals 1

Kansas City

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Merrifield cf

4

0

2

0

0

1

.284

Herrera rf

3

0

1

0

0

0

.236

Moustakas 3b

4

0

2

1

0

0

.258

Perez c

4

0

0

0

0

1

.211

Bonifacio lf

3

0

0

0

0

1

.000

Duda 1b

2

0

0

0

0

2

.250

Dozier dh

3

0

0

0

0

0

.221

Escobar ss

3

0

0

0

0

2

.198

Mondesi 2b

3

1

1

0

0

0

.226

Totals

29

1

6

1

0

7



Seattle

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Gordon 2b

3

0

0

0

1

1

.285

Segura ss

4

1

2

1

0

0

.338

Haniger rf

3

1

1

2

1

1

.269

Cruz dh

4

0

0

0

0

0

.273

Seager 3b

2

0

1

0

2

0

.231

Healy 1b

4

0

0

0

0

1

.239

Span lf

4

0

0

0

0

1

.254

Zunino c

3

1

1

1

0

2

.194

Heredia cf

2

1

0

0

1

0

.234

Totals

29

4

5

4

5

6



Kansas City

000

000

001

1

6

0

Seattle

000

210

10x

4

5

0

LOB—Kansas City 3, Seattle 6. 2B—Herrera (3), Mondesi (3). HR—Haniger (17), off Kennedy; Zunino (12), off Kennedy. RBIs—Moustakas (50), Segura (45), Haniger 2 (61), Zunino (28). S—Herrera.

Runners left in scoring position—Seattle 2 (Haniger, Healy). RISP—Kansas City 2 for 5; Seattle 1 for 3.

GIDP—Perez, Dozier.

DP—Seattle 2 (Segura, Gordon, Healy), (Segura, Gordon, Healy).

Kansas City

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Kennedy, L, 1-8

5

3

3

3

1

4

74

5.11

Adam

1

0

0

0

2

0

23

4.41

Maurer

1

1

1

1

2

1

28

10.80

Smith

1

1

0

0

0

1

15

6.03

Seattle

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Gonzales, W, 8-5

9

6

1

1

0

7

96

3.77

HBP—Gonzales (Duda).

Umpires—Home, Jim Reynolds; First, John Tumpane; Second, Mike DiMuro; Third, Mark Wegner.

T—2:26. A—25,558 (47,943).

