Royals promote one of their most dynamic prospects to Class AA

It didn't take long for the Royals to decide outfielder Khalil Lee, one of the most dynamic prospects in their farm system, was in need of a bigger challenge.
On Wednesday the Royals promoted Lee to Class AA Northwest Arkansas. He played 71 games with the Class A-Advanced Wilmington Blue Rocks this season and batted .270 with 41 RBIs, 13 doubles, four triples and four home runs as the fourth-youngest player in the Carolina League.
Lee, who turned 20 on Tuesday, still has a ways to go to improve his plate discipline. He has struck out 75 times in 242 at-bats and 303 times in his professional career since being selected in the third round of the 2016 draft. But after walking just 65 times in 121 games with the low-A Lexington Legends, Lee has amassed 48 walks over his 292 plate appearances this season.
Lee was one of four Royals minor-leaguers selected for the Carolina League All-Star Game earlier this month. Baseball America ranks Lee the Royals' second-best prospect, behind Nick Pratto and ahead of Seuly Matias.
