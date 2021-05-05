Baltimore Orioles’ first no-hitter since 1969 is thrown by an Olathe, Kansas native

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher John Means, right, hugs catcher Pedro Severino after Means threw a no-hitter in the team’s baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Seattle. The Orioles won 6-0. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) AP

A decade ago, John Means was the lesser known name on the Gardner Edgerton High School baseball team, the player failing to find a college offer on a team that included future Royals first-round pick Bubba Starling.

On Wednesday, Means forever cemented his name into Major League Baseball history.

Means threw a no-hitter for the Baltimore Orioles in a 6-0 victory over the Mariners on Wednesday in Seattle, only narrowly missing out on a perfect game. The lone baserunner reached on a dropped third strike.

It’s the first individual no-hitter for the Orioles since Jim Palmer in 1969.

Means, 28, and from Olathe, Kansas, eventually attended Fort Scott Community College because of the lack of college interest. In a story with the Baltimore Sun two years ago, he said, “I didn’t have any other offers. Division I, Division II, Division III, you name it; I didn’t have it.”

He would turn himself into an 11th-round pick in the 2014 MLB Draft, and he promptly threw a no-hitter in Class A ball.

His journey might be unorthodox, but the no-hitter didn’t come out of nowhere. Powered by a devastating changeup, Means has developed into the Orioles ace and has dominated the world’s best hitters for the opening five weeks. He improved to 4-0 with a 1.37 earned run average. He struck out 12 on Wednesday.