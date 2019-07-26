Milgram Mustangs are Ban Johnson champs

The Milgram Mustangs scored a run in the first inning and were on their way to a baseball title.

Milgram took the 1-0 lead on a RBI double by Nick Modrcin in the top of the first and rode that to a 3-2 victory over the BJ Legends in the Ban Johnson championship game on Friday night at Missouri 3&2.

Modrcin finished 2 for 4 for the game, teammate Rafael Tormes went 3 for 4 and Craig Anthony Straws II collected two hits and a RBI in the victory.

Starter Jacob Thigpen gave up just one hit in his five innings of work on the mound for the Mustangs, and Jake Panich closed out the final two innings by striking out four. The two pitchers gave up just three hits overall.

Milgram had four errors in the game.