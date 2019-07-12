Four KC T-Bones players make All-Star team for American Association’s South Division

The Kansas City T-Bones are coming off their first championship in the American Association, though not their first championship overall.

Four Kansas City T-Bones are headed to the American Association All-Star Game.

The organization announced on Friday afternoon that infielder Dylan Tice, catcher Roy Morales, right-handed pitcher Tommy Collier and left-handed pitcher Nick Lee will represent Kansas City at the American Association All-Star Game, which is set for July 23 at CHS Field in St. Paul, Minnesota.

All four will be reserve players for the South Team, headed by the entire T-Bones field staff: Manager Joe Calfapietra, pitching coach Bill Sobee, bench coach John West and first base coach Frank White.

Tice, a second-year T-Bone who is hitting .309 with a .382 on-base percentage and a team-best 14 stolen bases, ranks second in the league in stolen bases and fifth in stolen base percentage (.933).

Morales leads the club with a .315 batting average, and the Puerto Rico native is one of three T-Bones to have a four-hit game and the only player on the team to have a four-RBI game so far this season.

Collier, the squad leader in wins, innings pitched and strikeouts, has registered a 5-3 record with a 3.86 ERA in 10 games (nine starts).

Lee, who hails from San Antonio, is 1-1 this year with a 3.00 ERA and two saves in 22 relief appearances. Among T-Bones relievers, Lee is tops in strikeouts and second in saves.

Through 50 games this season, the T-Bones are 26-24 and sit in third place in the South Division.