T-Bones pitch a shutout in season opener

The Kansas City T-Bones began their defense of the 2018 American Association baseball championship with the 2019 season opener at T-Bones Stadium on Friday night.





It took one time through the lineup for the T-Bones to get things going against Fargo-Moorhead starter Bradin Hagens.

Hagens had retired the first 10 T-Bones he faced. But Darnell Sweeney got to him in the fourth inning. Sweeney clubbed a home run and the T-Bones had a 1-0 lead, which as it turned out is all the T-Bones would need.

Daniel Robertson added a solo shot of his own off Hagens leading off the fifth, and Shawn O’Malley gave the T-Bones another run with an RBI single in the eighth inning.

T-Bones starting pitcher Randall Delgado pitched five shutout innings. He gave up three hits, struck out four and walked one.

Marc Magliaro came on for Delgado in the sixth and pitched two innings. He struck out four.

Carlos Diaz came on and pitched the eighth for KC. He had two strikeouts. And Kevin Lenik closed things out in the ninth. He, too, struck out two.

T-Bones pitchers finished with 12 strikeouts and yielded six hits in the shutout victory.