Baseball

MLB auction will benefit Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and help pay for vandalism

By Sam McDowell

December 10, 2018 04:36 PM

Negro Leagues Baseball Museum unveils Bob Motley statue

Byron Motley, the son of Negro Leagues Baseball Museum co-founder and longtime umpire Bob Motley, talked about his late father's selflessness and love for the museum during a statue dedication in Kansas City on Nov. 22, 2017.
By
Up Next
Byron Motley, the son of Negro Leagues Baseball Museum co-founder and longtime umpire Bob Motley, talked about his late father's selflessness and love for the museum during a statue dedication in Kansas City on Nov. 22, 2017.
By
Las Vegas

The opening news conference of baseball’s winter meetings detailed the event’s annual charity auction, and this year, it’s hitting close to Kansas City.

The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, to be exact.

The 2018 Winter Meetings Charity Auction will benefit the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and the Jackie Robinson Foundation, MLB announced. The auction is organized by a cooperation between MLB, its 30 teams and MLB Network.

The timing is ideal for the museum. During the summer, vandals cut a water pipe at the Buck O’Neil Research and Education Center, causing significant damage.

“I was reminded of something that Buck O’Neil would so often say: Bad people will do bad things. Good people will go fix them,” museum president Bob Kendrick said during Monday’s news conference in Las Vegas. “And the good people stepped up to the plate. Even as much as the resources that they generated through this wonderful auction, and the support of Major League Baseball and the players’ association, what it did was it renewed the spirit in people.”

Kendrick said the money generated from the auction will go toward fixing the damage at the Buck O’Neil Research and Education Center, which occupies the former Paseo YMCA building.

Among the many items up for sale: Four tickets to the MLB All-Star week game and festivities, meet-and-greets with various players including Mike Trout, Eric Hosmer and several others, a chance to play catch or take batting practice at Wrigley Field.

Fans can bid on the items at MLB.com/wintermeetingsauction.

In its lifetime, the auction has raised $1.15 million.

Don't have a KC Star subscription? Help support our sports coverage

If you already subscribe to The Star, thanks for your support. If not, our digital sports-only subscription is just $30 per year. It's your ticket to everything sports in Kansas City ... and beyond, and helps us produce sports coverage like this.

Related stories from Kansas City Star

vahe-gregorian

kansas-city-royals

local

Sam McDowell

Sam McDowell covers Sporting Kansas City, the Royals, Chiefs and sports enterprise for The Star.

  Comments  