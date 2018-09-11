Former Lee’s Summit West and Missouri State pitcher called up by Detroit Tigers

The Royals have just one series remaining this season with the Tigers, but unfortunately for Matt Hall’s family, it’s in Detroit.
That means Hall, who was born in Independence and graduated from Lee’s Summit West, won’t be pitching at Kauffman Stadium this year. But that really won’t matter to Hall, because his contract was purchased by the Tigers from Class AAA Toledo.
“Guess you can say dreams do come true,” Hall tweeted Tuesday.
Hall, who also pitched at Missouri State, had made steady progress through the minor leagues after being chosen in the sixth round of the 2015 Major League Baseball draft.
He had a 4-0 record with a 2.67 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings for the Mud Hens this season. Hall started the year at Class AA Erie, where he was 5-2 with a 1/58 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 57 innings. After throwing 21 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings, Hall was promoted to Toledo on July 10.
Now, two months later, he’s in the big leagues.
Brenda Hall tweeted this on Monday night: “It is with great pleasure and pride that I can tell the world that my son Matt Hall is now with the Detroit Tigers! He has made it to the big leagues!”
The Lee’s Summit West baseball Twitter account tweeted that photo of Hall’s jersey with this message: “best pic ever.. nothing can be more memorably then to feast your eyes on your first big league jersey.. in your locker .with out a question Matt Hall is one of the biggest gamers i have ever coached .so happy for you again @Hall_22 @LSWHS_baseball”
