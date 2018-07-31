Odessa High graduate Brad Ziegler traded to Diamondbacks as history repeats itself

Yes, history really does repeat itself.
The Marlins on Tuesday sent relief pitcher Brad Ziegler, an Odessa High School graduate who played at Missouri State, to the Arizona Diamondbacks hours ahead of the non-waiver trade deadline, according to MLB.com.
Seven years ago, Ziegler also was traded to the Diamondbacks just before the non-waiver trade deadline. The difference: the Oakland A’s traded Ziegler in 2011.
This season, Ziegler was 1-5 with a 3.98 ERA in a league-high 53 appearances. Ziegler has a 0.64 ERA with 22 strikeouts in 28 innings in his last 28 games, holding opponents to a .157 batting average. Ziegler made a small tweak to his pitching motion that has helped his performance has has kept his back healthier, the Sun-Sentinel reported.
MLB.com said Arizona is sending Class AA right-hander Tommy Eveld to Miami.
Ziegler, a right-hander with a unique submarine style, was drafted in 2003 by the Phillies, who released him the next year. Ziegler signed with the A’s a few months later and made his big-league debut in 2008. After the 2011 trade, Ziegler played with the Diamondbacks until being dealt to the Red Sox in July 2016.
After the 2016 season, Ziegler was granted free agency and he signed with the Marlins.
Ziegler, 38, has pitched in the playoffs with the Diamondbacks in 2011 and Red Sox in 2016.
