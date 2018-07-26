NKC Apartments Giants team claims second Ban Johnson title

NKC Apartments Giants right fielder Zack Davis admits that he probably admired his fifth-inning home run a bit too long Wednesday at the Missouri 3&2 complex.
But it’s hard to blame Davis, who was selected MVP of the Ban Johnson League Championship Series, after his two-homer, four-run and six-RBI effort helped power the Giants to this year’s summer wood-bat title against the BJ Raiders.
“That one felt pretty good,” Davis said. “I probably watched it a little too long out of the box, but we were just out here having fun.”
Davis also socked a solo home run in the first inning and added a three-run double in the fourth in leading the charge during a 13-2 victory in Game 4 of the best-of-five series.
“Zack today definitely came and showed out,” said Grant Ruediger, who picked up the win for NKC Apartments.
The Raiders, who won the regular-season title, won the series opener, but that was the only game the regular-season runner-up Giants dropped during an otherwise dominant playoff run.
The championship is the second for NKC Apartments, which has sponsored a team in the league since 1996 and also took the crown in 2006.
“I knew when I started putting the roster together — knowing who I had coming back and the projectability of the guys we had coming in — we could be special,” said Giants manager Dan Stacks, who is in his eighth season with the program and fifth as head coach. “And they proved me right.”
NKC Apartments won 21 of their last 23 games, including the postseason.
“This summer was pure fun,” said Giants shortstop Jeremy Lufft, a veteran of four Ban Johnson seasons. “… I’m going to savor this. I won a state title with (the American Legion Rod’s) A’s back in the day, but this is the same feeling. You’re getting a trophy.”
The Raiders nicked NKC Apartments starter Grant Ruediger (Hermann [Mo.]/Rockhurst University) for a run in the first inning.
Center fielder Tyler Bradshaw coaxed a leadoff walk and scored on an error by Ruediger, but he settled in and tossed five efficient innings en route to the victory.
“I had some nerves running (early), but it was more excitement,” said Ruediger, who figured NKC Apartments would have a chance if he allowed fewer than five runs.
Ruediger wound up allowing only two runs — one earned — while scattering four hits and four walks with four strikeouts in five innings.
He got a big pick-me-up in the fifth when left fielder Jared Gillen ended a Raiders rally with outfield assist to the plate for the frame’s final out.
By that time, Davis — who finished the series 6 for 11 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, eight RBIs, eight runs scored and two stolen bases to garner MVP honors — and Lufft had done enough damage that the game was out of reach anyway.
After Davis first home run tied the game in the bottom of the first, Lufft smashed a three-run home in the third for the game-winning runs.
Davis also rocked a three-run double in the five-run fourth sandwiched between second baseman Luke Youtsey’s RBI double and an RBI single by Lufft as NKC Apartments pulled away.
It was 9-2 when Davis — who went 3 for 3 and also was hit by a pitch — cranked his second home run deep to right field. That’s when he took a moment to soak in his handiwork.
“That last home run was the most impressive, because he took a pitch that was down and most guys would just roll over and he just drove it,” Stacks said.
Davis didn’t want to accept too much credit, though.
“Our offense has been electric all season,” Davis said. “This is one of the best offensive teams I’ve been on in my life.”
Youtsey, designated hitter/catcher Garrett Stephens and center fielder Hayden Bradford each finished with two hits, while Lufft went 2 for 4 with a run scored and four RBIs in his final Ban Johnson game.
“Winning a championship is a fun experience, no matter what level you’re at,” said Lufft, who played this summer on the same team with his younger brother, Jake, for the first time. “We worked hard all season — great pitching, great defense, and I think we hit .335 as a team. We’re just an all-around great team.”
Comments