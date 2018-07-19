Texas Rangers purchase contract of T-Bones player at assisted-living facility

Less than a week after Nick Torres talked with The Star about life with his wife and dog at an assisted-living facility in Piper, Kan., the Kansas City T-Bones player’s contract has been bought out by the Texas Rangers of Major League Baseball.
Before Torres joins the Rangers with wife Korrin, the couple must say goodbye to their new friends and neighbors at the Piper Assisted Living Community. The Torreses and their dog, Scout, have been living at the care center through a unique arrangement made possible by the baseball team and the facility itself.
In 55 games with the T-Bones, Torres put together a .329/.387/.498 slash line. He had the second-most doubles in the league, 20, and second-most hits: 76.
The California native is the fourth T-Bones player to have his contract sold in the last two weeks.
