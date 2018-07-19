The neighbors of T-Bones player Nick Torres are more than twice his age, sometimes more than 3 times

T-Bones outfielder and first baseman Nick Torres, his wife, Korrin, and their dog, Scout, live with seniors at The Piper Assisted Living and Memory Support, 2300 N. 113th Terrace in Kansas City, Kan.
By
Up Next
T-Bones outfielder and first baseman Nick Torres, his wife, Korrin, and their dog, Scout, live with seniors at The Piper Assisted Living and Memory Support, 2300 N. 113th Terrace in Kansas City, Kan.
By

Baseball

Texas Rangers purchase contract of T-Bones player at assisted-living facility

By DeAundra Allen

dallen@kcstar.com

July 19, 2018 04:24 PM

Less than a week after Nick Torres talked with The Star about life with his wife and dog at an assisted-living facility in Piper, Kan., the Kansas City T-Bones player’s contract has been bought out by the Texas Rangers of Major League Baseball.

Before Torres joins the Rangers with wife Korrin, the couple must say goodbye to their new friends and neighbors at the Piper Assisted Living Community. The Torreses and their dog, Scout, have been living at the care center through a unique arrangement made possible by the baseball team and the facility itself.

In 55 games with the T-Bones, Torres put together a .329/.387/.498 slash line. He had the second-most doubles in the league, 20, and second-most hits: 76.

The California native is the fourth T-Bones player to have his contract sold in the last two weeks.

  Comments  