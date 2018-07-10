Ban Johnson League offers brothers rare chance to play together

Competing in the 2018 Ban Johnson League All-Star Game Monday night in Kauffman Stadium, Jeremy Lufft just wanted to get some contact on the ball. Maybe even hit one over the wall and into the fountains. His seven home runs so far this season certainly made it a possibility.
A home run wasn’t to be for Lufft, who went hitless as his ‘J team All Stars’ were beaten 10-1 by the ‘B team All-Stars.’
That didn’t matter much to Lufft. What did matter was the fact that he was able to play alongside his younger brother, Jake Lufft, that night at The K.
“It’s been fun, I’ve enjoyed it,” Jeremy said. “Just the little amount of games we’ve played with each other, it’s been fun”
As Jeremy heads into his final semester at Rockhurst University, having played shortstop for the Hawks for the past four years, Jake is just about to start his freshman year at Pitt State after finishing up at Blue Springs High School.
The age gap means the pair have never had a chance to play on the same team — until this summer. The closest they ever came was playing against each other, when Jake was on the Kansas City Royals’ scout team and they played Rockhurst while Jeremy was playing there.
Typically a third baseman, Jake pitched that game instead, going head-to-head against his older brother. Jeremy was 1-for-2 off his brother in the game — the type of equality that a parent with kids on opposing teams can only dream of.
Playing for the NKC Apartments team this summer, the brothers have combined for for 10 home runs and 45 RBIs.
Jake also had little luck on Monday night, going 0-for-1, but he did manage to get on base by way of a walk. The incoming Pitt State freshman has played in just 12 games this season, compared to his elder brother’s 25, so he was a little surprised he made the All-Star team.
“I don’t think we’ll win the league, but once the playoffs start, you never know what’s going to happen,” Jeremy said. “The main goal is to win a championship.”
